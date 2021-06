Homeless ‘Tiny Home Village’ welcomes residents to Echo Park – NBC Los Angeles

A “small family village” that can serve as temporary accommodation for up to 74 homeless people is now open in a former car park in Echo Park. City Councilor Mitch O’Farrell said the site, located at the corner of Alvarado Street and Scott Avenue, has 38 new cabins, showers, restrooms, a laundry room and a dog park. Residents will receive medical care, case management services and three meals a day. Thirty-two people had moved into the village by Friday, according to O’Farrell, who said his office was working to turn underutilized land into a safe, secure and managed environment for unhoused Angelenos to call home. them and connect to the services. The LA engineering office was responsible for site preparation, installation, and construction, and the cabins were supplied by Pallet, which employs formerly homeless people to design and manufacture the cabins. The majority of Pallet employees have experienced homelessness themselves, said Amy King, Founder and CEO of Pallet. Their first-hand experience has shaped our understanding of what is needed in transitioning and healing shelter communities. The Urban Alchemy association manages and operates the village. He also runs the Safe Sleep Village in Rampart Village and has been involved in raising awareness among homeless Angelenos who lived in Echo Park Lake before the city closed the park in March and reopened it in May. Today there is a humanitarian crisis in our streets. Now is the time to act, said Lena Mill, founder and CEO of Urban Alchemy. The leadership and vision of board member O’Farrell were instrumental in making a difference. We are passionate about our mission to help the most vulnerable in society and this opportunity to provide a safe and humane environment off the streets, making another crucial community step towards permanent housing solutions for all. The cost of the village of Echo Park was not immediately available, but a small site similar to Alexandria Park in North Hollywood cost $ 43,000 per bed, or $ 8.6 million in total, according to the office. of municipal councilor Paul Krekorian. The 64 square foot units have two beds each. The North Hollywood site is operated by Hope of the Valley, which provides three meals a day, on-site showers, bathrooms, laundry, and advisory and navigation services.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos