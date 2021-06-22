Bumble just gave all of its staff a week off to recharge





The dating app closed its offices around the world this week “as a thank you to our team for their hard work and resilience,” he said.

Its 700 employees worldwide benefited from the week of June 21, according to a spokesperson for the company, who responded to a request for comment from CNN Business on Tuesday.

The initiative also extends to Badoo, an international dating app owned by Bumble ( BMBL ).

In a tweet that is no longer available, a Bumble staff member in New York said the paid time off was a result of CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd taking over “our collective burnout.”

“In the United States in particular, where vacation days are notoriously rare, this seems to be a big deal,” Clare O’Connor wrote. Bumble, a dating platform where women take the first step, is known for its progressive values. At 31, founder Wolfe Herd is one of the youngest women to take a major American start-up on the stock market. She made headlines in February for occasionally ringing the bell as she carried her young son into the Nasdaq trading floor. Bumble’s shutdown comes as more companies look for ways to let their employees relax. In recent years, four-day work weeks have become more widely accepted, with giants like Microsoft and Unilever testing the concept in certain markets. Some say further measures are needed, especially as workers continue to show fatigue from the pandemic. In April, LinkedIn also gave its entire workforce of nearly 16,000 people per week. An executive at the time pointed to employee surveys, which she said showed “clear burnout.” “I think the reality of the weight of the pandemic has really taken its toll,” Teuila Hanson, the company’s director of human resources, told CNN Business this spring. “What we think is most valuable right now is the time for all of us to collectively step back.”

