Active integration into the global capital market to adopt ESG development philosophies

HONG KONG, June 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the “CIPC“or the”Company“; Stock code: 2601.HK, 601601.SH, CPIC.LSE) celebrates its first listing anniversary on the London Stock Exchange (the “LSE“).

At June 22, 2020, CPIC has successfully completed the issuance of Global Certificates of Deposit (GDRs) and was officially listed on the LSE, becoming the first from China insurance company listed simultaneously in Shanghai, Hong Kong and London, as well as the first insurance company in China to issue the GDR. It was the first time that Chinese accounting standards were used as part of the Shanghai-London Stock Connect mechanism. This is also the first time that the Cornerstone investor mechanism has been used for the issuance of GDRs. At the time of listing, it was the largest GDR issue in the UK since 2015 and the largest IPO in London in 2020.

Fdisappointing results obtained on the first anniversary of listing, continue to benefit the Company

As one of the first established exchanges in the world, LSE is also the largest exchange in Europe and the seventh largest in the world. As an internationally established exchange, LSE offers an active funding environment with distinct advantages in terms of the cost of funding, as well as a great way for international investors to enter the European capital market. The price of GDR has been rising since the issue was closed, setting a new high of 11.90% in a single day on February 25, 2021. From June 17, 2021 with a closing price of 27 USD Per share, GDR’s share price rose by more than 50% in the year following its listing.

By presenting the ESG pioneer, Swiss Re Group (the “Swiss Re“) as a benchmark investor, CPIC continued to optimize its shareholder structure, improve the governance mechanism and accelerate its ESG strategic plan, in order to deeply integrate the philosophy of green and sustainable development into insurance operations. At present, Swiss Re has sent senior executives to the Board of Directors of the Group. Through the performance of their duties, they will continue to play a role in the corporate governance system , which will help strengthen the Group’s professional functioning capacities in its core insurance business. Shanghai, Hong Kong and London at the same time, the company has considerably strengthened its international influence and connected to mature European markets. Under the bottom of from China continued efforts to deepen its openness, it further integrated into the global financial environment and shared the development benefits of from China insurance industry with high quality capital from around the world.

Faced with unfavorable factors, in particular the recurring global pandemic, the fluctuating market environment and the uncertain international situation, the Group follows a long-term approach and focuses on its core business, thus delivering solid commercial results. and a sustained increase in its overall strength. In 2020, the Group’s operating profit amounted to RMB422.182 billion, whose insurance business income amounted to RMB362.064 billion, an increase of 4.2% year-on-year; operating profit amounts to 31.14 billion RMB, i.e. an increase of 11.7% over one year, and the net income share of the parent company recorded RMB24.584 billion. From December 31, 2020, the Group’s total assets amount to 1,771.04 billion RMB, an increase of 15.9% over the same period last year, with basic earnings per share of RMB2.63. At the end of 2020, the number of CIPC customers reached 147.473 million, an increase of 8.915 million compared to the end of last year.

Actively to kiss ESG development philosophy and adhere to the long-term value

Since its listing on the LSE for a year, CPIC has embraced its responsibility to society, its customers and its shareholders and has adopted the ESG philosophies of sustainable development. In March of this year, CPIC and Swiss Re jointly hosted the ESG Summit, announcing the integration of ESG philosophies into its day-to-day operations. In April, CPIC again co-hosted an ESG-themed summit with the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange (SUAEE) and UBS, focused on carbon neutrality to build a new model of the insurance industry that supports green and low-carbon development. By comparing excellent global and national practices, ICPC continues to optimize the overall work logic of ESG. The high-level design of the ESG field was successfully completed at the ICPC board meeting earlier in March. CIPC will continue to strengthen the development and innovation of sustainable insurance products on the liability side, while further promoting green investments on the asset side, thereby integrating ESG philosophies into the company’s operations as a whole.

In order to actively respond to national strategic policies, ICPC has made great efforts to develop green insurance to promote green and low-carbon development. At the end of 2020, CIPC cumulatively offered environmental protection liability insurance to 4,360 companies in China, with an SA of more 7.9 billion RMB. CIPC has also fully facilitated the development of new energy vehicles to support green travel, providing risk protection for 742,000 new energy vehicles in 2020. In addition, for environmental governance, green ships, manufacturing of cutting edge, new infrastructure and many other areas, CIPC has tailor-made exclusive insurance services for the sustainable development of the ecological environment.

In terms of green investing, CIPC explored the use of the long-term capital benefits of insurance, combined with the unique protective functions and risk management of the insurance industry, to promote the culture and development of green industry. The CIPC actively participated in green investment projects advocated by national policies in the fields of new energies, green technologies, environmental protection, pollution prevention, green finance through plans debt investment plans, equity investment plans and industrial funds, to provide financial support for the overall green transformation of economic and social development. By the end of 2020, CPIC had invested more than 54 billion RMB in renewable energies, water conservation and environmental protection.

Mr. Kong Qingwei, Chairman of CPIC, said: “The successful issuance of GDR by CPIC on the LSE was a milestone in the evolution of the Chinese insurance industry to the international capital market, which has opened a new chapter in the international development of CPIC. In an era of constant changes and uncertainties, CPIC will continue to adhere to the long-term and value-oriented strategy, remain customer-oriented and pursue high-quality development through transformation and reform. By leveraging the advantages of the listing platform in the three markets, the Group further strengthen its disposition in the overseas market and actively explore new growth and diversified business deployment on the liability side, thereby fostering growth sustainability of the business and improving long-term shareholder returns. “

About China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “CPIC” or the “Company”; Stock Code: 2601.HK, 601601.SH, CPIC.LSE) is an insurance holding company incorporated on the basis of China Pacific Insurance Company, which was established the May 13, 1991. It is a leading insurance group headquartered in Shanghai, which is the first insurance group listed simultaneously on Shanghai, Hong Kong and the London Stock Exchanges. CIPC is a leading comprehensive insurance group; the Company provides a broad range of risk management, financial planning and asset management solutions to more than 100 million customers through its nationwide network of diversified service and distribution platforms.

