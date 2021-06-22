Oil climbs on optimism of a rapid recovery in global demand





TOKYO (Reuters) – Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent hitting $ 75 a barrel for the first time since April 2019, as investors remained optimistic about a rapid recovery in global oil demand and concerns eased over a rapid return of Iranian crude. FILE PHOTO: Pump cylinders operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, USA February 11, 2019. Photo taken February 11, 2019. REUTERS / Nick Oxford / File Photo Brent crude futures for August climbed 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 75.19 a barrel at 0658 GMT, wiping out earlier losses. It hit $ 75.27 per barrel, the strongest since April 25, 2019, earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at $ 73.66 a barrel, unchanged from the previous session. The August WTI climbed 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $ 73.25 a barrel. Brent gained 1.9% and WTI jumped 2.8% on Monday. Both benchmarks have risen over the past four weeks amid optimism about the pace of global COVID-19 vaccinations and the expected resumption of summer travel. Market sentiment remains strong with an improving outlook for global demand, said Satoru Yoshida, commodities analyst at Rakuten Securities, adding that a recovery in Asian equity markets is also helping to boost investor risk appetite. . Global stocks extended their rally from their four-week lows on Tuesday as investors focused on the outlook for post-pandemic economic growth, rather than worrying more about the hawkish stance taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve during ‘a political meeting last week. BofA Global Research has raised its Brent crude price forecast for this year and next, saying tightening oil supply and recovering demand could briefly push oil to $ 100 a barrel in 2022. Investors are turning to weekly U.S. inventory data as crude oil inventories have fallen for the past four weeks, said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodity broker Fujitomi Co. Inventories of U.S. crude are expected to decline for the fifth week in a row, while distillate and gasoline rose last week, according to a preliminary Reuters poll on Monday. Oil prices are expected to remain firm amid anticipation of a rapid recovery in fuel demand alongside economic recovery in Europe and the United States, Tazawa said. The price differential between the two most actively traded oil contracts in the world has narrowed to its lowest level in more than seven months, demonstrating that U.S. oil production is still in the COVID-19 doldrums as the market is likely to remain under-supplied. Negotiations to relaunch the Iran nuclear deal came to a halt on Sunday after die-hard judge Ebrahim Raisi won the country’s presidential election. Raisi supported talks between Iran and six world powers on Monday to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, but adamantly rejected meeting with US President Joe Biden, even though Washington lifted all sanctions. The lower likelihood of Iranian crude oil returning to the market due to the intransigent new president is also supporting the market, Fujitomis Tazawa said. Meanwhile, China issued 35.24 million tonnes of crude oil import quotas to non-state refiners in a second batch of quotas for 2021, a 35% drop from the same slot last year. , according to a document seen by Reuters and two knowledgeable sources. of the material. Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jason Neely

