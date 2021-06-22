UK government borrowing fell in May as economy reopened live | Business





Hello and welcome to our continued coverage of the global economy, financial markets, euro area and business. UK government borrowing fell last month as the reopening of the economy helped improve public finances, with more businesses reopening and returning to work. The Office for National Statistics reports that net public sector borrowing has reached 24.3 billion in May (this excludes public sector banks). That’s $ 19.4 billion less than a year ago, when the government had to borrow about $ 43.8 billion as it increased spending to fight the pandemic, and the economy was stuck. He says easing lockdown restrictions and reopening hospitality venues and non-essential stores this spring are now having an impact on public finances. It is also the second highest borrowing rate on record for the month of May. Fraser munro

(@Fraser_ONS_PSF) The British public sector borrowed (ex PSNB) 24.3 billion in May, 19.4 billion less than in May 2020 but still 18.9 billion more than in May 2019. taxes. https://t.co/xDUNgifkZz pic.twitter.com/TgAAkqolDY

The ONS reports that tax revenues have increased compared to a year ago, while public spending has fallen: The May 2021 provisional estimate of central government revenue was 56.9 billion, 7.5 billion more than in May 2020, while central government agencies spent 81.8 billion, 10.9 billion less until May 2020. In the first two months of this fiscal year, the UK borrowed 53.4бн. This is the second loan recorded for April-May (after last year), but still 41.4% less (or 37.7 billion) than a year ago. Encouragingly for the Chancellor, that figure is lower than the official forecast for borrowing this year from the Office for Budget Responsibility, as shown in this graph:









Michal Stelmach, senior economist at KPMG United Kingdom, said:

The reduction in spending from its peak at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a $ 38 billion drop in government borrowing in the first two months compared to last year, or more than half of the improvement expected by OBR for the whole year. . It is not surprising that borrowing has performed better than expected this year given the improving economic outlook. We expect the deficit to fall to $ 211 billion this fiscal year, undervaluing forecast OBRs by about $ 23 billion. Spending is expected to continue to pick up over the next few months as the economy absorbs more workers on leave during the reopening phase. The leave program, which the OBR predicted to cost nearly $ 50 billion lower this fiscal year, is expected to fall short of that forecast thanks to higher demand for staff and some companies returning unused cash to the Exchequer. Office of National Statistics (ONS)

(@WE) Borrowing in the previous fiscal year was at its highest as a percentage of GDP since 1946, although it was highest during both world wars https://t.co/wmF7QSA718 pic.twitter.com/Nad9fmmeeC

The national debt is at its highest level since the early 1960s. Public sector net debt now stands at 2 195.8 billion at the end of May 2021, or about 99.2% of GDP, the highest ratio since the 99.5% recorded in March 1962.









