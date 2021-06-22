Business
NCLT Approves Kalrock-Jalan Consortium Resolution Plan
The Mumbai National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved the resolution plan submitted by consortium Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan subject to further approvals, the news agency reported. PTI.
The airline suspended operations on April 17, 2019 due to financial difficulties and has been the subject of a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for two years. It had become a regular transporter in 1995.
In October 2020, the grounded airline’s Creditors Committee (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium made up of British company Kalrock Capital and Emirati entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.
The airline went bankrupt in 2019 after failing to repay debts. A bailout was presented last year by Dubai-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and Kalrock Capital Management Ltd., a London-based alternative financial advisor and asset manager.
They promised in December that Jet Airways would fly again by this summer, exploiting its historic national slots and restarting international routes. The stimulus package included a dedicated freight service and hubs in smaller cities beyond Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.
Even before Covid-19 crushed demand for air travel, India was a tough place to make money in aviation. Deadly price wars and high costs made it difficult for many carriers to survive. Kingfisher Airlines Ltd., once the country’s second largest national carrier, collapsed in 2012, and the national airline Air India Ltd. is in debt and has been looking for a buyer for years.
Jet Airways has nearly 21,000 creditors soliciting claims of approximately $ 6 billion. He lost most of his landing slots while he hadn’t flown.
Investors remained optimistic about the airline’s successful exit from a restructuring, pushing its shares up 316% in 2020 despite the industry being plunged into crisis. Jet Airways rose 5% on Tuesday after a similar gain the day before, reducing its loss from 2021 to 18%.
Jet had started as an air taxi operator on May 5, 1993, with a fleet of four leased Boeing 737-300s. The airline, which was listed on the national stock exchanges in February 2005, operated its first international flight from Chennai to Colombo in March 2004.
