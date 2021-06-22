Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,156.36, up 156.77 points.) Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up $ 2.14, or five percent, to $ 44.89 on 13.5 million shares. Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX: LUN). Materials. Down $ 1.06, or 9.36%, to $ 10.27 on 8.2 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up five cents, or 4.63 percent, to $ 1.13 on 7.1 million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX: ATH). Energy. Up nine cents, or 9.78 percent, to $ 1.01 on 6.9 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up $ 1.20, or 4.12%, to $ 30.30 on 6.9 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 23 cents, or 10.5%, to $ 2.42 on six million shares. Companies in the news: Transat AT inc. (TSX: TRZ). Down 64 cents or 8.9% to $ 6.57. Transat AT Inc. says that discussions with Pierre Karl Pladeau regarding the potential acquisition of the travel agency ended without an agreement. Pladeau had made a non-binding offer for Transat of $ 5 per share in cash if the offer to purchase Air Canada did not materialize. Transat said such a transaction would likely not gain shareholder support given the current share price. Pladeau’s offer was rejected by Transat’s main shareholder, Letko Brosseau. In mid-May, Pladeau declared that it was no longer interested in this purchase, while Transat replied that it had not been formally notified of this lack of interest. The company has announced that the work of its special strategic options evaluation committee will come to an end in these circumstances. Transat indicates that it intends to concentrate its efforts on its strategic plan and on the resumption of its operations and flights on July 30. The plan includes thinking about ways to optimize its financial structure, which could include issuing shares or financing bonds on more favorable terms. than what has been made available by the federal government. Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX: IPL). Down nine cents to $ 20.30. Inter Pipeline Ltd. rejected a revised hostile takeover bid from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP that allows shareholders to receive their payment entirely in cash instead of a mix of cash and shares if they so choose. The company urged shareholders to reject the offer and support its friendly share purchase agreement by Pembina Pipeline Corp., which would allow shareholders to receive half of a Pembina share for every Inter Pipeline share they hold. Inter Pipeline said on Monday it continued to believe its deal with Pembina provided greater shareholder value. Brookfield Infrastructure said last week it would remove the cap on the amount of cash available under its proposal after what it said was comments from institutional and event investors. She offered $ 19.50 in cash or 0.225 exchangeable Class A share of Brookfield Infrastructure for each Inter Pipeline share. He also said he was prepared to increase the cash portion of his offering to 90 cents per share if he was successful in challenging the $ 350 million break-up fee before the Alberta Securities Commission. that Inter Pipeline would have to pay to Pembina. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 21, 2021.

