Campaigners fear Bidens climate commitments collapse: we see no grain | Joe biden

On his first day in the White House, Joe Biden was praised for keeping several campaign pledges, committing the United States to tough climate goals and a greener future. Now, almost six months into his presidency, many of those commitments are being tested, and already many are crumbling.

A court ruled last week that the Biden administration does not have the power to unilaterally suspend sales of oil and gas leases in the United States. The move came alongside news that negotiations in Congress over Bidens’ climate and infrastructure bill are clashing with Republicans and that the administration is now considering a lean version.

Together, the developments worsen the list of concerns of environmentalists. Many fear that Bidens’ climate promises are more words than actions.

We don’t see the fight and the courage that gives us all hope, said Jeremy Nichols, climate and energy program director for WildEarth Guardians. There is something to be said about the posture and sending the message that you are real, it is not just words, it is values, and they will fight for them and build the right level of support for them. cross the finish line.

Last week’s ruling on new oil and gas lease sales, made by Trump-appointed judge Terry Doughty of the US District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, creates a major hitch for the action plan climate in Bidens. The Louisiana attorney general and 12 other states initially filed a lawsuit against the Biden administrations that rented a break, arguing it would hurt their states economically. Most of these states rely heavily on the sale of oil and gas and subsidies for industry.

I think this is legally wrong, said Drew Caputo, vice president of litigation for lands, wildlife and oceans at Earthjustice. Every presidential administration has delayed or canceled lease sales. The Trump administration delayed offshore oil leases last year due to the pandemic and changes in the market. There weren’t any complaints, literally, and it was a trivial thing because this sort of thing happens all the time.

Drilling on public lands is responsible for nearly a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions in the country. In one of his first acts as chairman, Biden issued an executive order that suspended new sales of federal onshore and offshore fossil fuel concessions in order to allow the administration to study the future of the practice and its options. impact on the climate.

Now, however, it is unclear how much the administration plans to fight the injunction and whether the Justice Department will challenge in court a silence that frustrates environmental groups. The White House did not return a request for comment.

We do not know if the interior [department] are going to appeal or what they are going to do. In the worst-case scenario, the rental must resume, said Randi Spivak, director of the public lands program at the Center for Biological Diversity. He promised to end the federal lease and was going to force him to do so.

So far, the Biden administrations’ record on the climate crisis has felt out of step with his messages. In March, Biden agreed to advanced a lease sale in New Mexico that was seen as an 11th hour decision by the Trump administration. The Department of Justice then accepted go to court and come back Trumps decision to grant oil and gas leases on federal lands in Wyoming and Montana.

A brown bear fishes in the Tongass National Forest river. Photograph: Image Professionals GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

Another decision, to authorize leases on the North Slope of Alaska known as the Willow project, is seen by many as a political maneuver aimed at winning over Democratic voters. Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkoswki is set to face a tough re-election next year.

The theme of inconsistent messaging continues with Bidens’ initial $ 2 billion infrastructure plan. Last week, 11 Republicans moved to support a bipartisan $ 1 billion deal, half the original price and investment progressives and climate activists have been pledged.

Some progressive groups and lawmakers have spoken out against the compromise. Earlier this month, U.S. Democratic Representative Martin Heinrich from New Mexico tweeted: An infrastructure package that goes light on climate and clean energy should not count on every Democratic vote. On June 16, the presidents and CEOs of several environmental groups, including Obama’s former White House chief of staff John Podesta, sent a letter the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer; and their Republican counterparts, calling for bold, ambitious and swift action to tackle the climate crisis.

The stakes are huge, they wrote. Failure to act on the scale required by science and justice will mean more health and environmental costs for individuals, communities and taxpayers, and more lives and communities devastated and destroyed by forest fires, weather phenomena extremes, infectious disease and the deterioration of ecosystems that we depend on for food, employment and recreation.

Through the infrastructure bill, Biden had pledged a commitment to climate action that would involve the creation of new green jobs, a transition to renewable energy and new investments in environmental justice communities. Last month, a White House advisory committee announced initial recommendations to tackle pollution near disenfranchised neighborhoods, with many proposals based on the large revenue stream first promised by the draft. Bidens infrastructure law.

Still, Biden has seen notable success with other climate and environmental promises. He re-committed the United States to the Paris climate accord, revoked permits for the Keystone XL pipeline (paving the way for the Canadian electric company to end construction this month) and has suspended oil and gas leases at Alaska National Wildlife Refuge in the Arctic.

Separately, in recent months, federal agencies have also acted to restore clean water protections removed by Trump, review rules on soot pollution, and repeal and replace a decision to allow road construction through the Tongass National Forest in Alaska; they also organized the country’s first offshore wind lease sale. Green groups see all of these actions as victories.

We’re not pessimistic right now, but we’re looking a bit and hoping to see things happen, Nichols said. Really, we want to see something that strikes at the heart of the fossil fuel industry and makes it clear that this administration does not view the fossil fuel industry as some kind of friend.