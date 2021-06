Victorian Plumbing Completes Largest Float Ever Recorded on London Stock Exchange AIM

Online bathroom retailer Victorian Plumbing has achieved the largest IPO ever on the London Stock Exchange’s alternative investment market. The Merseyside-based company, which first announced its intention to enter the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market earlier this month, placed 4,427,481 new ordinary shares and 109,122,138 existing ordinary shares in the price of 262p each. Trading began at 8 a.m. this morning with GCA Altium acting as designated advisor and financial advisor with respect to the admission. Barclays Bank and Numis Securities act as joint global coordinators. The placement is expected to generate gross proceeds of $ 11.6 million for the company, giving it an admission market capitalization of $ 850 million. The company now has 324,427,481 common shares outstanding and approximately 35% free float.



Founder and Managing Director Mark Radcliffe said: "Today is a milestone day in the history of Victorian plumbing. "The success of our IPO and admission to AIM is an exciting next step on our growth journey. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank our team for their support over the years. "They have helped build an incredibly strong, exciting and trustworthy brand, as well as a hardworking and innovative culture. "We are delighted to welcome a blue chip shareholder base to the registry and look forward to working together on this next chapter in the company's development."

