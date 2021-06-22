Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before Congress. What this means for the stock market.

Text size





Fed Chairman Jerome Powell addresses the Special Congressional Subcommittee on Coronavirus crisis today at 2 p.m. Investors can be forgiven if they are feeling a little nervous. When Powell spoke last week, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



suffered its worst week since October.

The liquidation began when the Fed revealed on Wednesday that interest rates could rise in 2023. Yes, 2023. The liquidation accelerated on Friday when St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard said the rates could increase sooner. Bullard also said the Fed has discussed when to stop buying bonds, another form of its recent support for the markets.

Now investors will know when Congress wants rates to rise. Chances are it will break down along political lines, with Democrats focusing on the employment side of the Fed’s dual tenure and Republicans on inflation.

Newsletter Sign-Up Le Quotidien du Barron A morning briefing on what you need to know in the day ahead, including exclusive commentary from the editors at Barron’s and MarketWatch.

The unemployment rate in the United States is still 5.8%, up about 2 percentage points since the start of the pandemic, but the consumer price index rose 5% year-on-year in may.

Investors should expect Powell to stick to his recent scenarioand his statement does exactly that: The economy is improving thanks to vaccinations and government support, but has not fully recovered. Until then, the Fed will offer a helping hand.

And that’s what everyone is concerned about.

Al Root

*** Join Barrons Tuesday at noon as business leaders and philanthropists examine initiatives to close the wealth gap. Viewers will hear from executives from the Ford Foundation, BofA Securities and Exelon. register here.

***

Senate to consider voting rights bill this week

The Senate is expected to consider a voting rights bill this week that would make sweeping election changes and thwart Republican-led efforts to tighten voting procedures in states like Georgia, Florida and Texas. Republicans have proposed at least 216 bills in 41 states, giving state legislatures more authority over elections.

The law for the people who the House adopted in March calls for automatic voter registration, restores the right to vote for those formerly incarcerated, reduces gerrymandering, and extends early voting and postal voting.

Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) Said no republican would vote for the bill . Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., NY) said: Democrats will bring forward legislation to protect voting rights and safeguard our democracy.

Pass the bill despite Republican opposition, the Senate Democrats should eliminate 60-vote obstruction rule from chambers , something moderates like Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D., Arizona) oppose it.

The Manchin compromises include a 15-day early voting period, automatic voter registration for those with a driver’s license and making Election Day a national holiday. But he differs from Democrats in supporting voter identifications and absentee voting limits, and opposing public funding of candidates.

And after: White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that the bill was the first part of a broader effort on voting rights, adding that its failure would lead to a re-examination of the rule of law. ‘obstruction. The Senate on Tuesday set a procedural vote to begin the debate.

Janet H. Cho

***

Supreme Court rejects NCAA limits on athlete benefits

The Supreme Court handed over to the National Collegiate Athletic Association a failure Monday, saying he illegally prevented schools from competing for talent by offering athletes attractive perks, as long as they are linked to education.

The decision could have broad ramifications for the future of university sport , although the case did not involve companies paying college athletes through approvals. It also comes at a time when the focus is once again on antitrust laws to protect competition.

The unanimous decision said the NCAA must allow colleges to recruit athletes by offering education compensation and benefits , such as internships, computers, and study abroad programs.

On Tuesday, representatives of the most powerful associations of schools and sports conferences begin a two-day meeting where they will vote on rules for name, image and likeness, as several states now have laws authorizing the approval of the players.

And after: Judge Brett Kavanaugh warned that the remaining NCAA rules limiting compensation raise serious questions under antitrust laws. Traditions alone cannot justify the NCAA’s decision to start a massive fundraising business on the backs of student athletes who are not being fairly paid.

Liz Moyer

***

EU opens investigation into Google’s digital advertising activity

The European Commission said Tuesday he had opened a formal investigation into Google’s digital advertising activities to determine whether the American company is distorting competition by favoring its own business.

The investigation is to determine whether Google is restrict third party access to user data for advertising purposes on websites and apps, while reserving that data for its own use, the European Commission said in a statement.

Google generated 147 billion dollars in revenue of online ads last year, according to Reuters.

The EU’s competition watchdog has fined the company more than 8 billion euros ($ 9.5 billion) over the past decade for distorting competition in purchasing online, Android smartphones and online advertising.

And after: The investigation, which began informally two years ago, is similar to one launched by a group of US states last year. It will now go on for months and the Commission has no deadline to put an end to it.

Pierre Brianon

***

Netflix signs deal with filmmaker Steven Spielberg

Oscar-winning director Steven Spielbergs, production company Amblin Partners has signed an agreement to direct several new feature films for



Netflix



In the years to come.

Recent Amblins Movies Include Oscar winners Green book and 1917. It also worked with Netflix on The Chicago 7 trial. Green book beat netflix Rome for the best photo at the Oscars 2019.

Major American theater chains, including



AMC Entertainment Holdings,



refused to show Rome because Netflix wouldn’t adhere to the industry-standard exclusive cinematic window of 90 days before studios can distribute their movies elsewhere. Rome done at about a thousand independent theaters.

Spielberg joins a growing list of Hollywood powers work with the streaming giant. The list includes Martin Scorsese, Adam Sandler, Michael Bay, Will Smith, and Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

And after: Netflix and Amblin have not disclosed financial details of their deal. It’s also unclear whether Spielberg himself would direct any of the films planned for Netflix.

Connor Smith and Nicholas Jasinski

***

American Airlines cuts flights as demand for travel increases

American Airlines



cut about 950 flights in the first half of July or 1% of its flights to ease strain on its operations amid increased travel demand and recent storms that have forced delays and cancellations.

Cutting flights allow more space to adapt to the unexpected , such as staff shortages at companies that provide food services, wheelchair strollers and refueling, and allow American to have more pilots in reserve, the airline said.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says Axios the United States could face a shortage of pilots , because the military produces far fewer pilots today than during the Cold War, and it is difficult to become a commercial airline pilot on your own.

The United States extended restrictions on non-essential travel to Canada and Mexico until July 21, the Department of Homeland Security said via Twitter.

2.1 million people passed through U.S. airports on Sunday, another pandemic high and the fifth time since June 11 that the daily number has exceeded 2 million, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration. This is 3.5 times the number of those who traveled on that date in 2020.

And after: Airlines and workers on Monday called on Attorney General Merrick Garland for stricter enforcement and consequences for onboard violence. The Federal Aviation Administration recorded more than 3,000 unruly passenger incidents this year and is pursuing nearly 400 enforcement actions

Janet H. Cho

***

Be sure to participate in this month’s Barrons Daily Virtual Stock Market Challenge and show us your stuff.

Every month, start a new challenge and invite newsletter readers to build you a portfolio using virtual money and compete with the Barrons and MarketWatch community.

Everyone will start with the same amount and can trade as often or as little as they want. Follow the leaders well and, at the end of the challenge, the winner with the most valuable portfolio will be announced in The Barrons Daily newsletter.

Are you ready to compete? Join the challenge and choose your actions here.

***

Newsletter edited by Mary Romano, Liz Moyer, Matt Bemer, Ben Levisohn