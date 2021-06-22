Nokia to allow employees to work remotely three days a week





The Nokia logo is seen on the Nokia Paris-Saclay campus in Nozay, near Paris, France, on June 30, 2020. REUTERS / Benoit Tessier / File Photo

STOCKHOLM, June 22 (Reuters) – Nokia (NOKIA.HE) said its employees can choose to work remotely up to three days a week with increased support for flexible working hours starting in January after the end of its current homework policy in December. . The Finnish telecommunications equipment maker conducted a survey of its employees late last year and a majority said they wanted to work two to three days a week remotely, up from an average of two days before the coronavirus pandemic. “The pandemic has forced organizations to change. Technology has given people the tools to innovate. In many cases, the results have been too good to go back to the old way of doing things,” said the director. General Pekka Lundmark. The company, which had around 92,000 employees in 130 countries at the end of 2020, said in March that it plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs within two years to cut costs and invest more in research capacity. Read more Nokia plans to redesign offices to allocate up to 70% of the space in some sites to teamwork and meetings, with less space reserved for workspaces. Offices in Dallas, Singapore and Budapest have already been reconfigured, with more locations expected to be completed by the end of the year as Nokia follows businesses around the world in opting for more hybrid work in the wake of the pandemic. Car maker Renault (RENA.PA) and Stellantis (STLA.MI), the maker of Peugeot and Citroën cars, have made agreements with workers to allow employees to work from home for up to three days a week. Read more Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European correspondent for technology and telecommunications, based in Stockholm; Editing by Alison Williams Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

