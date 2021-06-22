Business
Vivendi shareholders support the spin-off of the flagship group Universal Music Group
French media group Vivendi has won shareholder support for its plan to split the crown jewel Universal Music Group.
At a shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday, investors overwhelmingly backed the proposal that would see the world’s largest music label complete its listing on Euronext Amsterdam at the end of September.
The proposal provides for the distribution of 60% of UMG’s share capital to shareholders via public listing in Amsterdam.
The crucial vote came after billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s SPAC Pershing Square Tontine Holdings signed a deal to buy 10% of UMG for around $ 4 billion. The deal, announced over the weekend, gave UMG an enterprise value of 35 billion euros ($ 41.55 billion) for 100% of its share capital.
A consortium led by Chinese titan Tencent Holdings already owns a 20% stake in the group. UMG represents around three quarters of Vivendi’s profits.
Although the spin-off has gained backing from investors, criticism has been leveled by activist hedge funds Artisan Partners and Bluebell, who say it disproportionately benefits larger shareholders, including Vincent Bolloré, compared to smaller ones. investors. The French billionaire holds 30% of the voting rights of UMG.
Almost three quarters of shareholders also voted in favor of the plan to buy back and cancel Vivendi up to 50% of its shares.
Matti Littunen, European media analyst at Bernstein, noted that some investors had reservations about the tax implications for small shareholders of the UMG spin-off, as well as questions about why Vivendi was not ceding a larger part of the company, choosing instead to sell small portions. to entities such as Ackman’s SPAC.
“Why sell some of it for money and not distribute more to shareholders and let them decide what to do with the proceeds?” he told CNBC’s “Street Signs Europe” Tuesday.
“In general, there is still a lot of suspicion about the capital allocation for Vivendi after this transaction, so as mentioned, a lot of controversial aspects of this distribution.”
