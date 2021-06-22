W Technologies announces the conclusion of a share exchange agreement with KryptoBank





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – W Technologies, Inc. (OTC: WTCG) (“W Technologies”) today announced that it has entered into a share swap agreement with KrytoBank Co. (“KryptoBank”) and its shareholders, in whereby KryptoBank become a 100% subsidiary of W Technologies. The share exchange is expected to close by July 31, 2021. Pursuant to the share exchange agreement, W Technologies will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of KryptoBank in exchange for the issuance by W Technologies of ordinary shares representing 90% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of W Technologies. In 2021, the market value of crypto reached 2,000 billion dollars for the first time, and he should reach 10,000 billion dollars in less than 10 years. The crypto market has quickly become one of the biggest generators of wealth in the world. KryptoBank plans to leverage its team’s deep knowledge and expertise in the crypto markets to examine digital assets and provide its investors with a straightforward path to a strong digital asset portfolio. Mikael lundgren, Chairman, Chairman, CEO and CFO of W Technologies, commented, “As cryptocurrencies expand and new utility tokens are launched, markets become increasingly difficult to navigate. . KryptoBank plans to use its vast network of crypto relationships and connections. participate in the launch and development of utility tokens, with management, advice and funding.KryptoBank seeks access to utility tokens at an early stage so that KryptoBank investors can share the potential benefits of these digital assets. The KryptoBank team has been involved in the development of digital assets and blockchain companies. Some of their early projects are now firmly in the top 50 tokens by market cap. KryptoBank believes its unique platform can help users to avoid having to navigate the increasingly confusing world of the crypto market and participate in the digital asset market with reduced risk and increased confidence. “ Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, as well as terms such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “should” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on the circumstances that will occur in the future. These statements include statements regarding the current intention, belief or expectations of W Technologies, Inc. and its officers, and the assumptions on which such statements are based. Potential investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding a possible future. For more information, just press: Mikael lundgren

[email protected]

1 424 522-9977 SOURCE W Technologies Related links https://www.wtechnologiescorp.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos