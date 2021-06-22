Bitcoin Falls Below $ 30,000 As China Crackdown Intensifies





LONDON / HONG KONG (Reuters) – Bitcoin fell below $ 30,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, adding to losses triggered a day earlier when China’s central bank stepped up its crackdown on cryptocurrencies. A representation of the Bitcoin virtual cryptocurrency can be seen in this photo illustration taken on June 14, 2021. REUTERS / Edgar Su / Illustration The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell more than 7% to $ 29,332, its lowest since Jan. 27, after abandoning gains made in Asian hours. Its fall pushed down smaller pieces such as the Aether. Bitcoin fell more than 10% on Monday, its biggest day-on-day decline in more than a month, with losses of nearly 30% in the last week alone, nearly wiping out the gains for the year to this day. It was down 6.7% for the last time at $ 29,560. The sale was triggered by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) urging China’s largest banks and payment companies to crack down harder on cryptocurrency trading, the latest tightening of restrictions on the sector by Beijing. Crypto exchanges were effectively driven out of China by a rule change in 2017, but overseas-based over-the-counter (OTC) platforms have sprung up to receive payments from people based in China and buy coins. cryptocurrencies on their behalf. He is basically saying that OTC transactions are not legitimate … we are not allowed by banks to transfer money for cryptocurrency purchases and sales, said Bobby Lee, head of the wallet application of Ballet cryptocurrency and former CEO of BTC China, China’s premier bitcoin exchange. After Monday’s PBOC statement, banks including the Agricultural Bank of China and Ant Groups’ ubiquitous payments platform Alipay said they would step up monitoring to eliminate crypto transactions. Bitcoin has fallen by more than half from its April peak of nearly $ 65,000. Since the start of the year, it remains up by around 2%. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency that tends to move in tandem with bitcoin, fell more than 6% to $ 1,773, its lowest in a month. HASH RATE TUMBLES Last month, three industry associations issued a similar ban on crypto-related financial services, although market participants said it would be difficult to enforce as banks and payment companies might struggle to identify crypto-related payments. We’re definitely in the middle of a correction, said Anthony Wong of Hong Kong-based crypto firm Orichal Partners. This time around, China’s iron-fisted crypto ban appears to be more serious than in 2017, as the directive came straight from above. Already in Beijing’s sights were cryptocurrency miners. China’s State Council, or cabinet, said last month it would tighten restrictions on bitcoin producers as well as traders. Authorities in major bitcoin mining hubs, including Sichuan, Xinjiang, and Inner Mongolia, have issued their own restrictions with more details of the restrictions. Evidence of the impact of curbs is emerging. The bitcoin network’s so-called hash rate – a measure of its processing power that shows the scale of mining, hit its lowest level since late 2020 on Monday. The crackdown on miners will likely affect prices in the short term, market participants said. Some of the miners in China may be more willing to sell their bitcoin now than when they are able to manage their mining operations because they have to raise funds, said Seth Melamed, of Tokyo crypto exchange Liquid. Reporting by Tom Wilson in London, Alun John in Hong Kong and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai, additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Catherine Evans and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos