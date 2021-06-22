The entire London Underground will have mobile coverage by the end of 2024





By the end of 2024, passengers on the London Underground will benefit from mobile reception across the network of stations and tunnels, said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. announced. Popular stations including Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road, Bank, Euston and Camden Town will be connected by the end of 2022, with expanded phased coverage over the following months. The announcement comes just over a year after the introduction of 4G coverage on the eastern half of the Jubilee Line, between Westminster and Canning Town, in March 2020. Transport for London (TfL), the transport authority city, said the next infrastructure will support 5G. as well as 4G, but it will be up to the mobile operators themselves to provide support for the new generation mobile network. Full internet access will be available in the metro I promised Londoners that if they re-elect me for a second term as mayor, I will provide 4G throughout the tube network, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. It is already operational on the eastern half of the Jubilee line and I am delighted to announce today that I am fulfilling this commitment and that full internet access will be available in the Underground, with key central London stations such as ‘Oxford Circus and Euston which are expected to benefit before the end of next year. TfL works with BAI Communications to provide coverage across the entire network. The work will include laying over 2,000 km (1,242 miles) of cabling in tunnels and stations. In addition to offering mobile coverage to metro passengers, the project should also have benefits for mobile coverage in the city more generally. Fiber cabling installed in London Underground tunnels will also connect to buildings and other infrastructure like street lighting and bus stops, allowing the installation of small mobile transmitters and increasing coverage. The announcement comes as ridership on the London Underground has plummeted due to the pandemic, with huge financial implications for the transport authority. In June, the British government agreed to give TfL a third bailout to keep the services running, bringing the total to over $ 4 billion (about $ 5.6 billion). TfL says providing mobile reception over the network will generate more revenue over the term of the 20-year contract with BAI.

