Digihost announces filing of Form 40-F with the SEC,

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Digihost Technology Inc. (Digihost or the Company) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a registration statement on Form 40-F (Form 40-F) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SECOND), taking an important step in the process of listing its shares by the Company on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (Nasdaq). A copy of Form 40-F is available on EDGAR.

Listing of the company’s shares on the Nasdaq remains subject to Nasdaq approval and satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements, including the effectiveness of Form 40-F by the SEC, and, as such, there can be no assurance that Digihosts shares will be listed on the Nasdaq. Digihost will maintain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DGHI.

Grant of stock options

The Company also announces that it has granted to the directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company a total of 780,000 incentive stock options (the Stock options) to purchase common shares under the Company’s stock option plan (the Plan). Each stock option may be exercised against one common share of the Company at a price of $ 1.40 for a period of five years from the date of grant. Stock options will fully vest on the six month anniversary of the grant date and will be subject to the terms of the plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost is a growth driven blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company’s mining facilities are located in upstate New York and are equipped with 78.7 MW of low cost electricity with the ability to expand to 102 MW. The company is currently axing at a rate of 205PH with the ability to increase at a rate of 3EH once the previously announced acquisition of a 60 MW power plant.

