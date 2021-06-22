It’s not too late to take these 3 retirement steps

Retreats can take many forms. Many retirees, for example, live primarily on Social Security benefits (which are on average less than $ 19,000 a year!) And struggle to make ends meet. It’s a tough kind of retirement, and you should try to avoid it.

If you are proactive in following the steps below, you can aim for a much better type of retirement – a retirement in which you have put in place sufficient sources of income to support yourself, covering all of your needs and leaving more to you. spend for fun.

1. Save and invest as much as you can

A natural place to start is to simply save and invest more, as much as possible. You don’t need to deprive yourself of all the fun, but try to be aggressive about it because your first dollars invested will have the longest time to grow and they can do the most for you. The table below shows how much you could raise over time, if you earn an average annual return of 8%. (The S&P 500 averages almost 10% per year over long periods of time, so using 8% is a bit conservative. Also note that the S&P 500 could average 7% or less over your particular investment period.)

Growth at 8% For: $ 10,000 invested annually $ 15,000 invested annually $ 20,000 invested annually 5 years $ 63,359 $ 95,039 $ 126,718 10 years $ 156,455 $ 234,683 $ 312,910 15 years old $ 293,243 $ 439,865 $ 586,486 20 years $ 494,229 $ 741,344 $ 988,458 25 years $ 789,544 $ 1,184,316 $ 1,579,088 30 years $ 1,223,459 $ 1,835,189 $ 2,446,918

Take the time to estimate how much you will need in retirement and how you will raise that amount. You might want to take one or two side gigs for a while, or work to get multiple raises or move up the ranks in your job. This can help to obtain an additional vocational certificate or diploma, in order to qualify for higher paying jobs.

Limiting your spending can also pay big dividends, helping you save more.

2. Consider delaying retirement

One powerful move in retirement savings, especially for those who are behind in their savings – perhaps because they started late – is: delay retirement. Not everyone will be able to do this, as many people end up retiring earlier than expected due to downsizing or health issues, but if you can work a few more years than you expect you can reap many advantages.

For example, you will have more years in which you can invest money in retirement accounts. And since you are still working a few more years, your nest egg will have fewer years to support you. If you have a decent health insurance plan through your employer, you may be able to keep it for a short time after you quit work, albeit at quite expensive premiums. And if you can delay the start of Social Security collection, you can increase your benefit checks.

3. Have a social security scheme

Many people assume that with Social Security retirement checks you get what you get – based on your income history. Your advantages are depending on your income history, but there is much more to Social Security. For starters, each of us has a “full retirement age” (which is 66 or 67 for most of us), at which we can begin to receive the full benefits to which we are entitled.

But we can start cashing as early as 62 or up to 70. Starting earlier will reduce your checks – even if you end up getting more, while delaying can increase your checks. The table below shows how many of your full benefits you can expect to receive depending on when you start collecting them:

Start collecting at age: 66 years of full retirement age 67 years of full retirement age 62 75% 70% 63 80% 75% 64 86.7% 80% 65 93.3% 86.7% 66 100% 93.3% 67 108% 100% 68 116% 108% 69 124% 116% 70 132% 124%

Obviously, then, if you need to and can, delaying collection can be a smart move, earning you bigger Social Security checks.

These are just a few of the many wise steps you could take now and in the future to position yourself well for a comfortable retirement. See what makes sense to you and aim to act quickly, with minimal procrastination. You’ll thank yourself later.