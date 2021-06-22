Nasdaq Joins $ 36 Million Funding Round for Sporttrade Betting Exchange

Sporttrade, the company aiming to launch the first legal sports betting exchange in the United States, announced on Monday a $ 36 million round table with investments from some of the biggest names in finance.

The tour was conducted by the company Chicago VC Skip the capital and also included Jgrumbling, former CEO of MGM Resorts International, and Tom wittman, former CEO of Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

As part of the increase, Sporttrade also issued convertible debt to the investment arm of the Nasdaq, Nasdaq Ventures.

Investors providing more than money

Other investors on the tour included:

These last two names are both quantum trading outfits.

Sporttrade plans to launch its first product in the second half of the year 2021 in New Jersey, awaiting regulatory approval.

How will Sporttrade spend the new funds?

Sporttrade said the new money will be allocated to:

Customer purchase

Expansion into other states

Continuous investment in people

The company currently has a workforce of approximately 50.

Finance meets sports betting

CEO of Sporttrade Alex kane Told LSR the company wanted to apply the principles of the financial world to sports betting. It starts with creating an accessible app that non-sports bettors can understand.

“People without financial education can open Robinhood and figure out how to invest in stocks,” Kane said. “Why should sports betting be any different? “ “In finance, retail traders get good experience, but they also get good execution. When my sister opens Robinhood and completes a transaction, it is executed for the best price in America due to regulatory requirements. I believe the same things should happen in sport.

Kane said Sporttrade market makers are used to working on penny spreads in financial markets and may reduce margins on sports betting as well.

Goodbye American odds

For ease of use, Sporttrade will use percentages rather than odds, with winning contracts representing 100.

For example, a trader can buy the Jets before the match at 20, then close at 40 after taking a 10-0 lead.

These live prizes will “always be on,” unlike sports betting, Kane said.

Retail offer too

Partner of Jump Capital Elena Shkolnik said Sporttrade had built a “retail betting solution”.

“We are delighted to support Alex and his amazing team at Sporttrade,” said Sholnik.

“To enable low-cost betting, they’ve assembled a team from across capital and betting markets, partnering with institutional market-making partners to enable a powerful and liquid exchange.

“The American bettor will finally have an open and transparent sports betting market to negotiate, and we couldn’t be more excited to be a partner.”

American sports betting can still be improved

Kane said he was excited to bring financial powers to the American sports betting world.

“The Nasdaq has the same vision as we do,” Kane said. “They think sports betting looks like the stock market of the 1950s with huge room for improvement. They bring technological know-how as well as market structure expertise.

Nasdaq already provides betting matching technology to the Hong Kong Jockey Club and Swedish horse racing operator ATG.

The round table is the second major cross between American sports betting and Wall Street in recent weeks. Earlier in June, Susquehanna acquired a minority stake in an American sports betting company Markets.