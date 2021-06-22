YouTube wins user copyright battle in EU highest court ruling

LUXEMBOURG, June 22 (Reuters) – Google’s YouTube (GOOGL.O) won its latest copyright infringement dispute after Europe’s highest court ruled that online platforms are not responsible for users who download unauthorized works, unless the platforms have not taken prompt action to remove or block access to the content.

The case marks the latest development in a long-standing battle between Europe’s $ 1 trillion creative industry and online platforms, the first seeking redress for unauthorized works that are uploaded.

It’s also part of the wider debate about what online platforms and social media should do to control the posting of unauthorized, illegal or hateful content, an issue that EU regulators are targeting with tough new rules. which could come into force next year.

“As it stands, the operators of online platforms do not themselves communicate to the public copyright-protected content illegally uploaded by the users of these platforms”, said the Court of Justice. of the EU.

“However, these operators make such a communication in violation of copyright when they contribute, beyond the mere provision of these platforms, to provide access to this content to the public,” said the judges.

The EU court said the platforms could also be held liable if they fail to put in place the appropriate technological tools to tackle copyright infringements by their users or when they provide tools on the web. their platforms for illegal content sharing.

Responding to the court ruling, a YouTube spokesperson said, “YouTube is a leader in copyright and maintains that rights holders get their fair share.”

“That’s why we’ve invested in cutting edge copyright tools that have created a whole new revenue stream for the industry. In the past 12 months alone, we’ve paid out $ 4 billion to the music industry, over 30% of which comes from monetized revenue. user-generated content. “

The case underscores a long-standing debate over the responsibilities of online platforms, with the CJEU providing useful guidance to domestic courts assessing such disagreements, said Nils Rauer, partner at the law firm Pinsent Masons.

“The central question is and remains whether the platform is in a rather passive role (no responsibility) or in an active role (responsibility). There is a fine line between these two roles,” he said. declared.

“With today’s ruling, national courts will be able to rely on more guidance from Luxembourg to draw the line between the good (platforms) and the bad,” he said.

A 3D printed Youtube logo is visible in front of a displayed EU flag and copyright words in this REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration illustration Read more

YouTube found itself in the dock after Frank Peterson, a music producer, sued the company and Google in Germany over the uploading to YouTube by users in 2008 of several phonograms to which it owns the rights.

In a second case, publishing group Elsevier took legal action against file hosting service Cyando in Germany after its users uploaded several Elsevier works to its Uploaded platform in 2013 without its approval.

A German court then sought advice from the EU Court of Justice, which ruled on the two cases on Tuesday.

Existing European rules exempt YouTube and its peers from this copyright liability when they are notified of and remove violations.

Last year, the EU revised its copyright rules for the first time in two decades to help its creative industries by passing a key provision known as Article 17. This requires YouTube, Facebook (FB.O) Instagram and other sharing platforms install filters to prevent users from uploading copyrighted material.

But it has drawn criticism from civil rights groups worried about potential censorship by authoritarian governments and risks to free speech.

Several EU countries have yet to transpose EU law into their national laws, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Commission has also proposed a much broader digital services law, which places strict obligations on very large online businesses, online platforms and hosting services, with fines of up to 6% of corporate income. ” a company in the event of non-compliance.

This would apply to websites, internet infrastructure services and online platforms such as online marketplaces, social networks, content sharing platforms, app stores and platforms. forms of travel and accommodation online.

The draft rules must be discussed with EU countries and EU lawmakers before they can become law, possibly next year.

The cases are C-682/18 YouTube and C-683/18 Cyando.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.