Dollar pauses before Fed testimony, cryptocurrencies try to recover

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) – The dollar came to a halt on Tuesday as traders looked to the testimony of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for more information on the recent unexpected change in the policy outlook of the central bank, as support returned for cryptocurrencies.

The greenback has risen sharply since the Fed signaled earlier-than-expected interest rate hikes last week, although it dipped on Monday to restore some of that rise.

Against the euro, the dollar suffered an overnight loss of around 0.4% to stabilize around $ 1.1909. It climbed to 110.42 yen, while the dollar index was stable at 91.965 after losing around 0.5% on Monday.

The Aussie and New Zealand dollars eased after Monday’s rebound from multi-month lows, with the Aussie down 0.4% to $ 0.7511 and the Kiwi down 0.1% to $ 0.6980.

“The Fed’s hawkish turn last week translates into a positive dollar mainly in short-term rate markets,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.

“Indeed, the market’s bets on earlier and more aggressive Fed hikes strengthen the dollar’s interest rate advantage over other currencies.”

In the medium term, investors will be heavily concentrated on the US labor market, the performance of which is likely to influence the attitude of the Fed. For the near future, all eyes are on Powell, who appears before Congress starting at 6:00 p.m. GMT.

In his prepared remarks, he noted the continued improvement in the labor market and the recent increase in inflation. Read more

“We believe that, unlike the Bullard Falcon, the Chairman of the Fed Powell could advocate a start of the tightening cycle in 2023 and thus help calm the nerves of the market in the very near term,” Marinov said.

“To the extent that signals from the Fed of a more gradual pace of stimulus removal help allay worst market fears, risk-linked currencies may recover.”

On Monday, hawkish Fed officials such as St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard and Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan stressed the risks of acting too slowly. Read more

However, New York Fed Chairman John Williams said it was too early to change policy and expected inflation to drop from around 3% this year to close to 2% in 2022 and 2023, which will not leave the markets wiser.

“The Fed is almost always behind on such things,” said RBC Capital Markets chief economist Tom Porcelli, who believes core inflation could be higher – just under 3% – by the end of 2022.

“It’s not 2% inflation,” he said in a note, adding that this would end up pressuring the Fed to change rates.

“In the meantime, we have no doubts with this 2% forecast as a hedge, Powell will try to minimize the likelihood of a rate hike next year. But just as he has finally given in to the tapering discourse, he will stop dismissing the rate hike talk too. Just give it more time. “

Fed member Loretta Mester is also due to speak on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the pound fell 0.3% to $ 1.3893, holding on to its overnight rebound as investors anxiously await the UK economy to reopen on July 19.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies found something after collapsing on Monday when a tougher crackdown on China’s trading and mining, along with technical factors, hit the asset class. Read more

They held above May lows on Tuesday, with Bitcoin at $ 32,780 and Ether at $ 1,945. ,

