Rivalry Limited, an esports and sports betting platform, plans to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Rivalry Limited, an online esports and sports betting platform, plans to go public with a listing of its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange by October.

The Toronto-based company earlier this month raised $ 22 million in so-called subscription receipt funding led by Eight Capital and Cormark Securities Inc., two Canadian companies. Depending on the terms of the funding, this money will remain in escrow for 120 days. The funds will be paid to Rivalry if the company lists its shares during this period or will be returned to investors if a deal is not reached.

The latest funding follows a $ 21.5 million funding round earlier this year and values ​​the company at $ 150 million, according to Steven Salz, managing director of Rivalrys who co-founded it in 2018.

The rivalry generates around 85% of its traffic and revenue through esports, mostly with people betting on events involving League of Legends, Counter-Strike, and Dota 2. The remaining 15% comes from sports betting, which it has introduced last year. Its most popular sports are basketball and soccer. The company also launched Rushlane, a multiplayer interactive casino game last month.

Rivalry has a regulated gambling license through the Isle of Man, which allows it to accept bets from anywhere in the world where no local license is in place. The company claims to have more than 450,000 users, more than 90% of whom are under the age of 30, as esports attracts a younger crowd than traditional sports betting. The company’s largest markets are Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Russia and Ukraine.

However, the Rivlarys license does not allow Rivalry to operate in approximately 30 countries, including the United States, which have legal sports and esports betting since the Supreme Court struck down the Sports Protection Act in May 2018. professionals and amateurs from 1992.

Rivalry does not plan to apply for a license in the United States anytime soon. Instead, he hopes to enter into a joint venture or partnership with an already regulated operator, similar to the deal that Penn National Gaming Inc. signed two years ago with theScore, a sports and gaming media company based in Toronto. Through this agreement, theScore paid an upfront fee to operate an online sports betting site in states where Penn National was licensed, while Penn National also received a stake in theScore.

I don’t think we were going to enter (into the United States) owning independent licenses ourselves, Salz said. If you are a fan of traditional sports betting and opt for a 34 or 35 year old player, you must be in the United States. It is the last great bastion of growth. But it’s not really the same for us.

He added: We are seeing young people between the ages of 18-26 and 27 entering the field all over the world. There are tons of markets that are attractive to us. The United States is too, but it’s going to be a longer game for us because we don’t have the same urgency that we feel for the United States as the others.

The rivalry hopes, however, to operate in Canada in the coming months. Canadian officials are expected to vote in favor of single-game sports betting in the country as early as this week, paving the way for provinces to pass their own legislation similar to what some U.S. states have done. When that happens, Rivalry will apply for licenses in Canada.

The company was licensed to operate in Australia earlier this year and plans to open its platform there soon. It will also apply for licenses in other countries, which is one of the main reasons it has decided to list its shares.

Salz explained that regulators spend a lot of time doing due diligence on the founders, shareholders and directors of the company before granting a license. It is much more difficult for them to do with private companies than with public companies, where there is more transparency and therefore the regulatory approval process should go faster.

The rivalry is expected to go public through a direct listing, not a traditional initial public offering or IPO. The main difference between the two options is that, through an IPO, new shares are created and sold to the public, while no new shares are created or sold through a direct listing.

Being a private games company is especially difficult, Salz said. Gambling companies will generally go public earlier in their life cycle than other companies. We always knew we would get listed sooner than we probably would have liked, but it gives the company a lot more freedom and flexibility.