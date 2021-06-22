First $ 80 million graphite plant of its kind in Alexander City, hiring 100

Alexander City will be the site of a new state-of-the-art graphite processing plant, the first of its kind in the United States, which will employ approximately 100 people.

Governor Kay Ivey made the announcement this morning in Montgomery, touting the Westwater Resources and Alabama Graphite plant as the first large-scale facility of its kind in the United States and providing a key component for the next generation of electric vehicles.

The plant will be built in Kellyton, near Alexander City. A second phase of the project will bring the total investment to $ 124 million, state officials said. Construction will begin later this year and the plant will be operational by the end of 2022. Jobs will pay an average hourly wage of $ 21.15.

Ivey hailed the announcement as crucial to maintaining Alabama’s position in auto manufacturing as the industry continues to shift to electric vehicles. Mercedes-Bend and Hyundai recently made commitments to production of electric vehicles, with Hyundai announcing earlier this year that it would commit $ 7.4 billion to the United States by 2025 to produce electric vehicles. Mercedes-Benz announced last year that its Tuscaloosa County plant will begin producing electric SUVs in 2022, after a $ 1 billion commitment.

Not only has the United States government declared graphite a vital part of our nation’s economy and national security, this plant will make Alabama the national leader in graphite production, Ivey said. .

Graphite is a key component of lithium-ion batteries and a conductivity booster for all types of batteries, including lead-acid batteries common in traditional vehicles. Currently, the United States mainly depends on graphite for batteries from China.

Under an agreement with the state, Alabama Graphite Products will receive jobs and tax credits under the Alabama Jobs Act for an estimated total of $ 29.9 million over 15 years. AIDT will also provide the company with $ 925,000 in incentives for job training and employee recruitment. Local incentives for the project are estimated to total around $ 4.7 million, with tax breaks and free use of 80 acres at Lake Martin Industrial Park. A bridge will also be built to increase access to the industrial park.

Water and wastewater treatment will be provided by Alexander City. Alabama Graphite Products has entered into a public-private partnership to modernize the Alexander City wastewater treatment system with a contribution of $ 400,000 and an advance payment of $ 100,000 in treatment fees.

Eventually, Alabama Graphite plans to mine raw graphite in western Coosa County, part of the Alabama graphite belt. Westwater Resources acquired mineral rights to 42,000 acres in 2018 and plans to begin mining operations by 2028.

When operational, the Alabama Graphites processing plant will initially produce about 7,500 tonnes of battery grade graphite per year, eventually reaching 15,000. The battery of an average electric vehicle needs about 175 to 200 pounds of graphite. Ford’s new F-150 electric truck, the Lightning, is expected to need around 450 pounds of graphite.

The announcement came after more than four years of preparation, said Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, involving Southern Research, the University of Alabama System and Alabama Power, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai.

While before our country relied almost entirely on this important mineral from China as a primary source, it became clear that we needed to have this processing capacity, and the capacity for investment and job creation to go with it, in the good old United States, and why not in Alabama, says Canfield. This project is timely and important.

Westwater President and CEO Chris Jones said the plant would be the first such battery graphite processing plant in the world.

We are proud to bring it to Alabama, he said.

According to company officials, Alabama Graphite will use a proprietary process to purify the raw graphite and refine it to battery-grade purity. They describe the process as more environmentally friendly and sustainable than the hydrofluoric acid-based process used in China.

The global battery market totaled $ 108.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.1% through 2027.