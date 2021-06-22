Daqo New Energy’s subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo completes IPO registration with China Securities Regulatory Commission





SHANGHAI, June 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: QD) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), one of the leading manufacturers of high purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, is in the process of filing a request for an initial public offering ( “IPO”) of the Company’s main operating subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy (“Xinjiang Daqo”), within the Sci-Tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. According to information released by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), Xinjiang Daqo has completed its IPO registration process with the CSRC and will begin the IPO issuance process soon. on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The issuance process should be completed within four weeks. Daqo New Energy Chairman and CEO Mr. Longgen Zhang said, “We are very pleased that Xinjiang Daqo will soon enter the process of issuing its IPO on the STAR market, which will enable it to ” access this fast-growing capital market by China. We anticipate that its IPO will definitely strengthen Xinjiang Daqo’s leadership in the polysilicon industry by accelerating growth, continuing to invest in R&D and quality improvement, and expanding into high-end markets. range such as semiconductor grade polysilicon. “ About Daqo New Energy Corp. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: QD) (“Daqo” or the “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of high purity polysilicon for the global solar photovoltaic industry. Founded in 2007, the company is one of the world’s low cost, high purity polysilicon producers. It has a total annual capacity of 70,000 metric tonnes of high purity polysilicon, with another 35,000 metric tonnes of polysilicon capacity under construction, which is expected to reach full capacity by the end of the first quarter of 2022. For more information, please visit www.dqsolar.com Safe Harbor Declaration This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “will”, “expect”, “anticipate” “,” The future “,” intentions “,” plans “,” belief “,” estimates “,” forecast “,” could “,” direction “and similar statements. Among other things, Daqo New Energy’s strategic and operational plans and Xinjiang Daqo’s IPO plan contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or provided to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made. by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict with precision and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the following: demand for photovoltaic products and the development of photovoltaic technologies; global supply and demand for polysilicon; alternative technologies in the manufacture of solar cells; the Company’s ability to significantly increase its production capacity and production of polysilicon; reduction or elimination of government subsidies and economic incentives for solar energy applications; the Company’s ability to reduce its production costs; changes in the policy and regulatory environment; and the duration of COVID-19 outbreaks in China and many other countries and the impact of epidemics and quarantines and travel restrictions instituted by relevant governments on economic and market conditions, including potentially lower global demand for solar PV installations which could negatively affect operations and the financial performance of the Company. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in any reports or documents the Company has filed or provided to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. SOURCE Daqo New Energy Corp. Related links http://www.dqsolar.com/



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos