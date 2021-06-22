Business
Federal Reserve: Investors Focus On Central Bank Stakeholders After Extreme Market Movements
The Fed last week signaled a potentially tougher stance on inflation and changed its projections for its first two rate hikes through 2023, triggering a massive selloff in US stocks, raising the dollar and flattening the yield curve. Treasury in its fastest remodel since March 2020, according to analysts at Citi.
However, those moves partially reversed on Monday as stocks rebounded and the dollar retreated.
Investors are now anticipating the message from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who is due to speak to Congress on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. GMT), as well as several other key Fed officials making appearances throughout the week. . Data is also expected on housing and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.
“I expect Powell will try to undo some of the damage caused by the Fed meeting last week,” said Tom Graff, head of fixed income at Brown Advisory. “I don’t think they intended to deliver such a hawkish message.”
Graff said Monday that the yield curve “steepens a bit, which could show that the market is expecting a small reversal.”
In Powell’s prepared remarks released by the Fed late Monday afternoon ahead of his congressional hearing, the Fed chairman said he actually considered the current rise in inflation to be likely to change. blur.
“I think it’s just a continuation of what they said last week that things are getting better, things are getting better but we’re not there yet, and I think that’s to this is talking about, ”said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.
REFLATION TRADE IN DANGER?
At stake is market opinion as to whether the Fed has become hawkish enough to endanger so-called reflation trade, a gamble on a powerful upturn in US growth that has contributed in recent months to raise the prices of stocks of economically sensitive companies, while weighing down the dollar and increasing returns. Some of these transactions closed last week.
“We have seen great drama play out in some of the reflation trades,” said Thanos Bardas, co-head of quality global fixed income at Neuberger Berman.
“The overreaction from the market was pretty obvious,” he said, adding that he expects cooler heads to prevail this week.
Others also saw a likely reversal of some of these positions. TD Securities analysts said the flattening of the yield curve had been “extreme.”
The yield curve flattens as short-term rates, which are more sensitive to interest rate policy, move faster than longer-term rates, indicating that investors believe monetary policy may tighten. before the economy fully recovered from the coronavirus recession.
“Last week showed that positioning overcrowded investors for a steepening curve can tip the boat as flattening can occur quickly with disinflationary development,” said Matt Miskin, co-chief investment strategist, John Hancock Investment Management.
The Cboe volatility index, an options-based measure of expectations of stock market fluctuations, fell on Monday after peaking 4 weeks earlier in the session. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank’s currency volatility index was at a two-week high, while the MOVE index, an indicator of bond market volatility, was at a two-month high.
The Fed’s parade of speakers began Monday morning, with two regional officials saying that a quicker withdrawal from the central bank’s bond-buying program could give it more leeway in deciding when to raise interest rates.
Other speakers this week included Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester, who is rather hawkish.
Some investors saw the week as an opportunity.
“We tell people if you have a 12 month perspective that we would view this decline as an opportunity to enter value trading,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services at
, adding: “It’s a big week.”
