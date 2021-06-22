Business
Soaring house prices and stock markets push wealth per adult to a record 57,598
Despite the impact of the pandemic on economies around the world, global household wealth hit a new record last year, mainly due to soaring house prices and rebounding stock markets.
The latest global wealth report from investment giant Credit Suisse today showed that wealth per adult rose 6% last year, to a record 57,598.
Total global household wealth increased 7.4%, from 20.7 trillion to 301.3 trillion at the end of 2020, although some of the increase was fueled by exchange rates.
The increase in household wealth meant that there were 56.1 million millionaires in the world last year, up 5.2 million from the previous year.
The study estimated that $ 12.6 trillion, or 4.4%, was lost in total global household wealth between January and March 2020 at the onset of the crisis.
But he said that had already largely reversed by the end of June, with personal wealth boosted by the stock market rally and soaring house prices.
Counterbalance the economic blows
It came as central banks, including the Bank of England, lowered interest rates to historically low levels and launched massive money-printing programs to offset the economic blow from the pandemic, while that governments have launched huge support programs.
Anthony Shorrocks, economist and author of the report, said: Global wealth has not only remained stable in the face of such turmoil, but has actually grown rapidly in the second half of the year.
Indeed, wealth creation in 2020 appears to have been completely detached from the economic hardships resulting from Covid-19, ”Shorrocks said. City AM
If asset price increases are put aside, then global household wealth may well have declined.
Nannette Hechler-Faydherbe, Director of Investments for International Wealth Management and Global Head of Economics and Research at Credit Suisse, added: There is no denying that governments and central banks have taken steps to organize programs massive income transfer in order to support individuals and businesses most adversely. affected by the pandemic and by lowering interest rates, managed to avert a large-scale global crisis.
The cut in interest rates by central banks has probably had the biggest impact. This is one of the main reasons why stock and house prices have thrived, and it translates directly into our assessments of household wealth, ”she noted.
North America and Europe
The regional breakdown shows that North America and Europe accounted for the bulk of total wealth gains in 2020, increasing by $ 12.4 trillion to $ 8.9 billion and $ 6.6 billion, respectively.
China added another 3 trillion and the Asia-Pacific region, excluding China and India, increased an additional 3.4 trillion.
But India saw a 4.4% drop in total wealth, while Latin America was the worst performing region, dropping 11.4%.
The report found that home owners and those with large equity portfolios benefited the most last year, with rising asset prices largely filling the pockets of middle-aged people, men and groups. wealthier in general.
Women workers initially suffered the most from the pandemic, in part because of their strong representation in hard-hit sectors, such as retail and hospitality, the report added.
He predicts that global wealth will increase by more than a third of 39% over the next five years to reach 420 trillion by 2025. Wealth per adult is expected to increase by 31%, passing the $ 100,000 mark ( 72,009) within five years. .
