A New Psychedelic Stock ETF Just Launched: Here’s Why It’s Important





Psychedelic actions could be the next big thing. For investors who prefer to buy a basket of stocks, there is now a new exchange-traded fund that focuses primarily on psychedelic stocks – the Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEMKT: PSY).In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on June 11, Olivia Zitkus, editor-in-chief of the health and cannabis office, and Keith Speights, employee of Motley Fool, explain why the launch of this new ETF is important. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvJmH4fv0U4 Olivia Zitkus: On May 28, we launched the first psychedelic-focused title listed in the United States. It’s called the Next Gen Altered Experienced ETF, traded under the New York Stock Exchange Arca with the symbol PSY, and it includes companies focused on psychedelics, cannabis, and ketamine. Not sure if you’ve heard of it before, but what do you think this means for cannabis and psychedelics in terms of its place in the general investor audience? I mean the fact that it’s all packed into an ETF on the New York Stock Exchange. Keith Speights: Yes, I think it’s a positive sign that this industry, especially psychedelics, is real. It’s still very, very early, Olivia. I mean, if you look at companies in space, most of them have early stage clinical candidates at best. Some are only at the preclinical stage. But listen, I think there are real opportunities here. There are companies that have reported very positive first results from psychedelic drugs and I think that is a healthy sign that there is an ETF now because it gives some legitimacy to that. It’s very speculative, and so I think a lot of investors would definitely want to steer clear of this space right now because you just don’t know what’s going to happen. But for the really aggressive investors who are really willing to take a huge risk, some of these psychedelic stocks could pay huge dividends over the next few years. I’m not sure about the ETF if it’s a better way to go than buying certain individual stocks or not. I haven’t studied this ETF much. In the cannabis business anyway, I tend to look for the best individual stocks and buy yourself a basket of stocks instead of buying an ETF, and I suspect that would be the same in that. case that might be better worth picking individual psychedelic-focused stocks that are really strong and maybe investing in those. But again, I haven’t looked into the ETF enough to find out, so I’ll stop there. seat cushion: [laughs] All good. Some of the research rules around cannabis and psychedelics and ketamine, we have a long way to go. Just recently, the DEA approved new producers for research; I think it was May 14 so researchers could study marijuana in particular, coming from more than one producer, which was a big deal. This was delayed, I think, under the Trump administration for a long time. I think it was a farm at the University of Mississippi that the government approved in the 1960s that was the only legal source of pot for federal research. As things like this start to unravel, it will be interesting to see what happens. Speights: The thing investors need to remember in the psychedelic space is, basically, it’s biotechnology. It’s not like cannabis where you have retail sales; psychedelics are going to be a biotech game and not as similar to cannabis. This is one thing to keep in mind.

