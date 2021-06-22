Oil settles slightly lower as OPEC + discusses increase in production





NEW YORK (Reuters) – Crude oil prices stabilized slightly lower on Tuesday after Brent broke above $ 75 a barrel for the first time in more than two years, as OPEC + discussed an increase of oil production. Pump cylinders operate at sunset in Midland, Texas, USA on February 11, 2019. Photo taken on February 11, 2019. REUTERS / Nick Oxford / File Photo Brent crude futures stabilized 9 cents at $ 74.81 per barrel after hitting a high of $ 75.30 per barrel, the highest since April 25, 2019. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 60 cents, or 0.8%, to $ 73.06 a barrel. OPEC + is discussing a gradual increase in oil production from August, but no decision has been made on the exact volumes, an OPEC + source said on Tuesday. [nL2N2O40JQ] The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC +, are already putting 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) back on the market from May to July as part of a plan to gradually unwind record production declines last year as pandemic-hit demand recovers. The group will meet on July 1st. Both benchmarks have increased over the past four weeks in response to the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations and an expected resumption of summer travel. (Due) to tight physical markets and healthy perceptions of demand, risk remains on the upside, oil broker PVM said. BofA Global Research has raised its Brent crude price forecast for this year and next, saying tightening oil supply and recovering demand could briefly push oil to $ 100 a barrel in 2022. Executives of major energy companies said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday that while benchmark oil prices could reach $ 100 a barrel and price volatility could also increase due to lower investment and the energy transition . There are a lot of people talking about $ 100 crude and driving the market, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. BP CEO Bernard Looney told Reuters on Tuesday that there is a very strong possibility that high price points will continue over the next few years, and if they do, that’s very good for our. strategy. [nL2N2O40UH] Negotiations to relaunch the Iran nuclear deal came to a halt on Sunday after die-hard judge Ebrahim Raisi won the country’s presidential election. Raisi supported talks between Iran and six world powers on Monday to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, but adamantly rejected meeting with US President Joe Biden, even though Washington lifted all sanctions. U.S. crude inventories are expected to have fallen for the fifth straight week last week, with distillate and gasoline inventories both rising, according to a preliminary Reuters poll on Monday. Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; edited by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker

