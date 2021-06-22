Full Truck Alliance share jumps 13% in US market debut





The time of dreams



Complete Truck Alliance,

the so-called Uber for trucks in China, rose 13% on its first day of listing. Full Truck Alliance stock (ticker: YMM) opened at $ 22.50, peaked at $ 22.80, and closed at $ 21.50, up $ 2.50 from its price of ‘offer. The strong performance came after Full Truck raised $ 1.6 billion on Tuesday. The Chinese company sold 82.5 million U.S. certificates of deposit at $ 19 each, the top of its $ 17-19 price range. Each ADR represents 20 class A ordinary shares. Morgan stanley,

CICC, and



Goldman Sachs



are the underwriters of the transaction. The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Mubadala Investment Co. PJSC, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, each agreed to purchase $ 100 million of Full Truck shares at the IPO price. in stock exchange.



Invesco,

the investment management company, buys $ 500 million from ADR, while Fidelity buys $ 100 million, the flyer says. Newsletter Sign-Up Review and preview Every weekday evening, we highlight the important market news of the day and explain what is likely to matter tomorrow. Full Truck Alliance, based in China, provides Uber-like services for the trucking industry. The company’s mobile app connects truckers with companies that need to ship items to China. In March, around 1.4 million shippers placed orders on the Full Truck platform. About 20% of Chinese heavy and medium truckers used the app to fulfill shipping orders in 2020, according to the prospectus. Full Truck Alliance was formed when Yunmanman and Huochebang, rival digital freight platforms in China, merged in 2017. The FTA platform, which covers more than 300 cities in China, has 1.3 million active senders. FTA, also known as Manbang Group in China, has raised around $ 3.6 billion in funding, Crunchbase said. Investors include the Japanese conglomerate



SoftBank Group



(9984.Japon) and Sequoia Capital, the venture capital firm. Full Truck Alliance is the latest Chinese company to go public on a US stock exchange. Didi Chuxing, the Chinese juggernaut that could be valued at more than $ 70 billion, has also asked to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq. Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]

