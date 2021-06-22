Wingstop relies on chicken thighs in the middle of a crispy chicken





Wingstop CEO Charlie Morrison told “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” on Tuesday that due to the shortage and skyrocketing costs of chicken, the company was launching “Thighstop” as a more affordable alternative. “Thighstop” is a virtual restaurant that offers crispy chicken thighs through DoorDash for a limited time only. “The [chicken] the prices have… doubled where they were a year ago, and doubled what is normal for us, ”Morrison told FOX Business’s Neil Cavuto.[and] for our chicken suppliers, [it’s] to be able to process enough chicken to meet the demand that awaits us. “ UPTATE NY RESTAURANT OWNER ON CHICKEN SHORTAGE: WING COTS HAVE EVOLVED NEARLY 100% Morrison added that chicken thighs are a “fan favorite” and the decision to build an entire brand out of it is an opportunity to cut costs. Since the launch of “Thighstop” on Monday, Morrison said he has received excellent responses from customers. “[Chicken thighs] don’t get the respect they deserve. We put them in the foreground, ”he added. “From a supply chain perspective for us, we now have the option of using whole chicken. Although wing shortages are the latest issue facing poultry producers who have struggled to meet demand that has skyrocketed with the reopening of the economy, Morrison said the launch of “Thighstop “had helped reduce the” pressure “from his business. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE Wingstop CEO claimed supply levels were extremely high at the start of the pandemic, as the price rose from 98 cents per pound to $ 3.22 per pound. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS “We’re struggling to find enough people to run the lines needed to produce all this chicken,” Morrison concluded. “I think getting people back to work will have a big impact on the overall chicken supply, which will help keep those prices down — but it could take some time.” Fox Business’s Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.

