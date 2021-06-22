US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits all-time high as Big Tech roars back





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.) * Powell addresses Congress * Coinbase Extends Lows As Bitcoin Falls * Sanderson Farms climbs on sales plans * Indices: Dow + 0.09%, S&P 500 + 0.36%, Nasdaq + 0.47% (Update with details on market movements, investor commentary) June 22 (Reuters) – The Nasdaq hit an intra-day record on Tuesday, driven by Amazon, Microsoft and other leading growth companies, as investors awaited remarks on the Federal Reserve chairman’s economic recovery , Jerome Powell. Amazon.com Inc rose 1.5% and was on track for its first record close since September, while Microsoft climbed 0.8% to an intra-day record. Amazon recorded more than $ 5.6 billion in total online sales in the United States on the first day of its Prime promotional event, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index. In prepared remarks released late Monday, Powell reiterated that the recent high inflation should prove temporary. The Fed chief was scheduled to speak to Congress at 2:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. GMT). So-called value stocks, which are expected to benefit from the economic recovery, have outperformed in 2021, while growth stocks, including big names in tech like Apple and Nvidia, have rallied since the Fed took over the week. last a position on future rate hikes seen by many as more aggressive than expected. The S&P growth index rose more than 1% before the Fed projected an accelerated schedule of interest rate hikes last Wednesday, against a nearly 2% drop in the value index. The market has been caught off guard by the hawkish comment from the Fed, and that’s 100% of what is happening, said Andrew Mies, chief investment officer of 6 Meridian. All the smart people were surprised at how hawkish the Fed was, and now they are adjusting their portfolios. Nine of the top 11 S&P sector indices rose, with consumer discretionary and technology increasing the most. At midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.09% to 33,909.06 points, while the S&P 500 was up 0.36% to 4,239.88 points. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.47% to 14,208.37. The Coinbase Global cryptocurrency exchange fell 0.7% as bitcoin fell below $ 30,000 for the first time since January, briefly erasing the year’s gains. GameStop jumped 5% after the video game retailer said it raised more than $ 1 billion in its latest stock offering, cashing more this year from the rise in its share price due to Reddit. Sanderson Farms jumped 9.9% to an all-time high after JP Morgan raised its share price target after a source told Reuters the chicken farmer was considering a sale. Moderna Inc rose 6.3% after the European Union decided to take an option under a supply contract with the drugmaker that allows the bloc to order 150 million more COVID-19 vaccines . Splunk Inc jumped 8.8% after the data analytics software maker said private equity firm Silver Lake invested $ 1 billion in the company’s convertible bonds. Falling issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.09 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.51 to 1 favored the declines. The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52 week highs and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 56 new highs and 53 new lows. Additional reports by Devik Jain, Sujata Rao-Coverley and Medha Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sonya Hepinstall

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos