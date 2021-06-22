Nasdaq closes at record high after Powell eases inflation concerns





Top line Despite a sharp collapse late last week, stocks hit new highs on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell insisted during a congressional hearing that recent price spikes would only be temporary, allaying fears that unexpected interest rate hikes could push the stock market down. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies at a hearing before the Banking Senate … [+] Committee.

Getty Images

Highlights The tech-rich Nasdaq jumped 0.8% to 14,253 points on Tuesday, surpassing a closing high on June 14. Netflix, Amazon and Facebook were among the stocks leading the index gains, climbing 3%, 2% and 1.9% respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 69 points, or 0.2%, to 33,945 points, about 2.3% below an all-time high closing on May 7, while the S&P 500 has rose 0.5% to 4,248 points, around 0.1% from its last high close, also on June 14. Testifying before the Houses coronavirus subcommittee on Tuesday afternoon, Powell reiterated the Fed’s long-held position that the rise in inflation in recent months is due to transient (or temporary) factors, including Supply bottlenecks, a rebound in spending and very low inflation readings since the start of the pandemic. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Powell also said the Fed would not preemptively hike rates on the basis of inflation fears alone, arguing instead that the central bank would only react to real evidence of real inflation, which officials say. the Fed, could lead to interest rate hikes in 2023. Stocks rose broadly after Powells’ remarks on Tuesday, with the S&P’s consumer discretionary, technology and communications sectors leading market gains. Crucial quote A fairly large part, perhaps, of the inflation overrun comes from categories directly affected by the reopening of the economy, such as used cars and trucks, airline tickets, hotel prices. . . the things that we would look to stop increasing and eventually start to decline as these situations resolve on their own, they don’t speak of a globally strained economy, Powell said on Tuesday. At the Fed, we will do all we can to support the economy for as long as it takes to complete the recovery. Key context Rising rates and accelerating economic growth this year have resulted in a market rotation from growth stocks, like tech stocks, to cyclical and value-oriented tranches like energy and financial stocks. Growth has underperformed the market, but that momentum might not last forever, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note last week, calling inflation the closest risk to stocks and saying any indication that the Fed will raise interest rates to combat rising prices could tip the marketand hit tech stocks the hardest. The Dow ended its worst week since October on Friday, as traders worried about looming Fed hikes. Powells’ comments on Tuesday, however, make it clear that the Fed is not looking to raise rates anytime soon. Tangent Consumer prices rose 0.6% between April and May and 5% in the 12 months ending in May, the highest annual rate in 13 years and more than economists expected. While it is true that the economic disruption of the pandemic has drastically changed the consumption patterns of consumers around the world, raising concerns about rising inflation, these levels are what we expected and represent a short-term trend that will correct over time, Oliver Wright, a consumer goods and services leader at Accenture, according to the report. Further reading S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs as tech stocks rally ahead of Fed move (Forbes) Dow ends worst week since October as traders fear Fed hikes are coming soon (Forbes)

