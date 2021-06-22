fuboTV to join Russell 3000: what investors need to know





First live sports broadcast service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) joins the broad-market Russell 3000 Index later this month, the company said Tuesday morning. With over $ 10 trillion in assets compared to Russell’s indices, inclusion can lead to increased demand for the stock. The decision to include the tech company in the index less than a year after the stock was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) highlights how quickly fuboTV has managed to establish itself as a major company in streaming television. Additionally, Russell’s addition of fuboTV comes at a time of incredible momentum for the company. An important step As fuboTV’s shares were first listed on the New York Stock Exchange last October, the share very quickly sparked considerable investment interest. Last fall, stocks were initially trading around $ 12. Today, they are approaching $ 32. “We are delighted with the interest fuboTV has garnered from the investment community in such a short period after our listing on the New York Stock Exchange last October,” CEO David Gandler said in a statement on Tuesday. hurry. “The addition of fuboTV to the Russell 3000 Index is a significant milestone for the company as we remain focused on defining a new category of interactive television while delivering significant shareholder value. “ fuboTV provides consumers with a convenient way to stream many sports that many people still watch on traditional TV. But the streaming service quickly took a share in trying to attract people to its service for live sports and then keep them with a large entertainment base, including on-demand TV shows and movies. The company also plans to roll out sports betting on its platform. It’s the underlying business that matters While the inclusion of fuboTV in the Russell 3000 is an important step, investors should not rely on this event to drive the stock up. As with any stock, it is usually the underlying activity that will determine its long-term performance. Fortunately, fuboTV’s ad-supported streaming service is doing extremely well. In the first quarter, the company weathered a normal seasonality trend that typically leads to a sequential decline in subscriber numbers and instead added 43,000 new subscribers during the quarter. Year over year, the number of subscribers climbed 105% to over 590,000. Consumers choose fuboTV because of its “superior value, our year-round content offerings, and an innovative, customer-centric consumer product experience over traditional pay TV (cable / satellite / telecom), ”Gandler said in the company’s first quarter results. Release. “We see this trend continue to accelerate as more and more consumers find they can cut the cord without losing access to sports teams, live channels and the content they love.” Subscriber dynamics combined with the continued shifting of marketers’ budgets from traditional TV to connected TV is driving extraordinary growth in its advertising revenue, which grew 206% year-on-year in the first quarter to 12.6 million. dollars. Total revenue during the period increased 135% to $ 119.7 million.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







