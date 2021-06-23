Hill’s Pet Nutrition Brings 80 Jobs to Tonganoxie with New Plant





TOPEKA A new pet food manufacturing plant in Tonganoxie is a county of $ 250 million investment and heads of state are applauding. The plant is considered the largest capital investment ever made by a Leavenworth County manufacturer. Hills Pet Nutritions’ decision to invest $ 250 million in Kansas and create 80 new jobs in Tonganoxia is further proof that Kansas Animal Health Corridor can compete with any region in the world for these investments and jobs in the world. industry, with our central location, talented workforce and reputation. as a world leader in animal health and science, our partnership with Hills is obvious, ”Governor Laura Kelly said. Whataburger will innovate at the Blue Springs site and is expected to open this year

The new 300,000 square foot facility will cost $ 250 million and create 80 new jobs in Tonganoxie. Hills Pet Nutrition is excited to develop its roots in Kansas, ”said Hill’s Pet Nutrition President Jesper Nordengaard. “We have been a part of the community for nearly 80 years and this new facility will help us fulfill our mission of enriching and extending the special relationships between humans and their pets by providing them with high quality food. Tonganoxie was chosen in part because of its proximity to the KC Animal Health Corridor, the location of the industrial park and the workforce. Kansas City’s Most Valuable Public Company May Surprise You

We are delighted to welcome a quality company like Hills Pet Nutrition to Tonganoxie, "said Steve Jack, Executive Director of Leavenworth County Development Corporation. "This project will represent the largest capital investment ever made by a Leavenworth County manufacturer. We would like to recognize the city and county's vision and investment in building the business park to enable us to take advantage of such a great opportunity. Although the company will have to go through town planning and zoning procedures and public hearings to review the proposed tax abatement, once this phase is completed, construction is expected to begin this year and be completed in 2023.





