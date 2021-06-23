Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,200.65, up 44.29 points.) Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.11%, to $ 44.84 on 15.4 million shares. Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX: K). Materials. Down 21 cents, or 2.61 percent, to $ 7.83 on 7.8 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down 66 cents, or 1.03 percent, to $ 63.31 on 7.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.33%, to $ 30.40 on 7.3 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy, down 23 cents, or 1.86 percent, to $ 12.16 on 6.5 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 0.36 percent, to $ 49.29 on 5.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Down 14 cents to $ 28.78. An Australian cannabis company has announced that it has purchased a property from Canopy Growth Corp. in Europe. Perth-based Little Green Pharma Ltd. said it has acquired a medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing plant in Denmark from Smiths Falls, Ontario. Little Green Pharma says it has paid $ 20 million for the facility, which is located in north Odense and has the capacity to produce more than 12 tonnes of flowers per year. Canopy told its Danish workers in March that it plans to cease operations at the site because the company is able to serve global medical markets with existing Canadian production. Canopy spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic engaged in a restructuring that involved the layoff of at least 1,000 employees. CannTrust Holdings Inc. The former chief executive and two former board members of CannTrust Holdings Inc. face charges some three years after the cannabis company was implicated in growing unlicensed allegations. The Ontario Securities Commission and the RCMP said on Tuesday that former chief executive Peter Aceto, former vice-chairman Mark Litwin and former chairman Eric Paul each face charges of fraud, making false or misleading statements to the OSC and the marketplace and authorizing, permitting or consenting to the commission of an offense. Litwin and Paul also face insider trading charges and Litwin and Aceto are accused of making a fake prospectus and a fake preliminary prospectus. The Securities Act charges come after CannTrust’s licenses were suspended for growing thousands of kilograms of cannabis in unauthorized rooms in 2018 and 2019. The OSC and RCMP allege that the accused did not did not disclose to investors that approximately 50% of the grow space at CannTrusts’ Pelham, Ont. facility was not licensed by Health Canada and allegedly used corporate disclosures to claim compliance regulatory approvals. CannTrust said in a statement Tuesday that no charges have been laid against the company, its subsidiaries or any of its current employees. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 22, 2021.

