Frontier Airlines adds fees to cover security measures





The budget airline Frontier has started to pass some COVID security costs on to passengers, even though the airline has quietly stopped taking passengers’ temperatures before each flight. The Denver-based airline, known for its discounted tickets and numerous additional fees, added a “COVID recovery fee” of $ 1.59 in May, spokesman Zach Kramer said. the airline website says the charge offsets costs such as increased sanitation and cleaning on its planes and at the airport, shields at counters and in boarding areas, and personal protective equipment for employees.The fare is per passenger, per one-way flight and is not easy to find when booking a flight on the Frontier website. What the website doesn’t mention: Frontier completed passenger temperature checks last week, a COVID security protocol it has in place one year ago.During its introduction, the CEO of the airline presented it as “another layer of protection for everyone on board”. This new step in the boarding process, coupled with face coverings and high sanitizing procedures, will serve to provide Frontier customers with the reassurance that their well-being is our top priority and we are taking all measures. to help them travel comfortably and safely, ”Barry Biffle mentioned. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later said temperature controls had limited effect to stem the spread of COVID-19. The airline ended the practice on June 14, Kramer told USA TODAY. Frontier was the only US airline to take passenger temperatures. “In view of the relaxation of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines regarding COVID-19, as well as declining infection rates among the American population, we have made the decision to discontinue the temperature checks of customers and crew before boarding, ”he said by e-mail. New COVID recovery charges were first reported by the travel blog Miles to memories. New airfare fees were not widespread in the pandemic’s first year, when travel was decimated and airlines were just happy travelers were clicking buy cheap tickets.At the start of the pandemic, Frontier tried to add a fee to block the middle seat next to you, but canceled it after the general outcry that he was profiteering. But another major air charge even disappeared during the pandemic. Most major airlines have eliminated high ticket change feesfor good, they say about everything except their cheapest tickets. (Frontier and some other low-cost airlines have resumed charging fees to change tickets when pandemic travel waivers end.) Flight purchases: Change fees and other pre-pandemic policies are back on some tickets

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos