Krispy Kreme is aiming for a valuation of nearly $ 4 billion. The IPO is next week.

Krispy Kreme goes public for the second time. Scott Olson / Getty Images



Krispy Kreme is aiming for a valuation of nearly $ 4 billion when it returns to public stock markets next week. The donut chain set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday. The Charlotte, North Carolina company is offering around 26.7 million shares at $ 21 to $ 24 each, a flyer says. At $ 24 per share, the valuation could reach nearly $ 4 billion. The stock will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol DNUT. JP Morgan



and



Morgan stanley



are the main underwriters of the IPO, which lists 19 investment banks working on the deal, according to a prospectus. Krispy Kreme is expected to price his deal on June 30 and negotiate the next day, according to two people familiar with the situation. Krispy Kreme sold 1.3 billion donuts in 30 countries in fiscal 2020 through a network of donut stores, partnerships with retailers like



Walmart



(ticker: WMT), as well as an e-commerce and delivery company. The company had total liabilities of $ 2.2 billion as of Jan. 3, according to the prospectus. Krispy Kreme plans to use a portion of the proceeds from the IPO to pay off this debt. The IPO marks the second time that Krispy Kreme will list its shares. The company went public 21 years ago, more than six decades after its inception. Vernon Rodolphe founded the company in 1937, when he started selling donuts to local grocery stores in Winston-Salem, NC Beatrice Foods acquired the company in 1976, about three years after Rudolph’s death. A group of franchisees bought the business in 1982, and the business went public in April 2000. The business was upset by accounting issues in 2005 and for years battled increased competition, healthier food trends and bankruptcy filings by several franchisees. Krispy Kreme himself has not filed for bankruptcy. In 2016, the European investment company JAB Holding has private Krispy Kreme in a $ 1.35 billion deal. JAB will own around 39% of Krispy Kreme after the IPO, according to the prospectus. Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]

