Krispy Kreme Sets Terms for $ 600 Million IPO

Photography: Shutterstock Krispy Kreme could raise up to $ 640 million in its next public offering, based on terms set by the donut chain on Tuesday. The Charlotte-based company has announced plans to sell 26,666,667 shares at a price of between $ 21 and $ 24 per share. If it sells in the middle of that $ 22.50 price, the company would raise $ 600 million. If it sells for $ 24 a share, it would raise $ 640 million. The underwriters also have a 30-day window to purchase up to 4 million additional shares of the company. Krispy Kreme filed for its IPO in May, which would make it the second restaurant company to go public since 2015 and the first since Kura Sushi USA went public in 2019. But it also comes as the public stock markets have opened wide for the restaurant industry, both the quick and casual salad chain Sweetgreen and the café-drive concept Dutch Bros. are planning their own IPOs this year. Another chain, Torchys Tacos, would consider such a move. Krispy Kreme plans to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DNUT. The company reported a loss of $ 3 million in the quarter ended April 4, when it generated $ 321.8 million in revenue, up 23%. The company also operates the 191-unit cookie delivery chain Insomnia Cookies, which it acquired in 2018. Krispy Kreme has bought out franchisees, choosing to take more control of its brand as it seeks to grow. Krispy Kreme operates 365 stores in the United States and over 1,100 international locations. Its donuts and other products are available in 7,000 additional locations such as grocery and convenience stores. Krispy Kreme was privatized by European investment firm JAB Holding Company in 2016. Krispy Kremes’ ultimate offering price could change as the company assesses investor interest in the IPO. High interest could increase the estimated bid price, while low interest could decrease it. JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as principal bookkeepers for the proposed offering. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo are co-managers. Capital One Securities, CL King, Crédit Agricole CIB, Mischler Financial Group, MUFG, Ramirez & Co., Santander Investment Securities and Siebert Williams Shank are co-managers.







