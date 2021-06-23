Stock market closed today after Fed signal on interest rates

Text size





The Nasdaq closed Tuesday at a record high, driven by Big Tech. Amazon and Microsoft led the way as investors put their money into growth stocks.

Other sectors also had a good day, after two members of the Federal Reserve made comments that assured investors that interest rates would remain low, at least for now.

the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



gained 69 points, or 0.2%. the



S&P 500



increased by 0.5%, while the



Nasdaq Composite



advanced 0.8%.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday morning that inflation would fall back to its longer-term targets after the transient effects of supply diminished. His comments followed Monday’s remarks by New York Fed Chairman John Williams, who said that with employment still far from the Fed’s target, the the central bank will keep interest rates low for now.

The comments come after stocks fell last week, when the Fed signaled it was more likely to hike interest rates in 2022 than expected.

New York Fed Chairman Williams and the text of Powells’ speech struck a reassuring tone, writes Dennis DeBusschere, head of portfolio strategy research at Evercore.

Going forward, markets should be wary of upcoming Fed actions. The central bank is still planning to raise interest rates in 2022 or 2023 and it would first have to scale back the size of its bond buying program, a move that would lower bond prices and increase bond yields. While this week’s trading pushed stocks higher, the S&P 500 is still just short of its all-time close to its close on June 14, and has only risen 0.3% since early May, when had reached a previous record.

While the Federal Reserve has not changed its accommodative stance on stimulus, uncertainty over how the Fed might react to sustained inflation should keep equity market volatility high in the near term, writes Tom Mantione, managing director. of UBS Private Wealth Management.

The price of WTI crude oil has fallen after posting big gains in recent times. It fell 0.8% to just over $ 73 a barrel. It comes after an increase of more than 10% over the past month, which sent it to a one-year high on Monday. The price is now a little below that high.

the



Nikkei 225



closed up 3.1% on Tuesday, after plunging 3.3% on Monday. Volatile swings left the index just 0.3% below Friday’s levels. The Bank of Japan’s decision to buy 701 billion yen ($ 6.35 billion) in exchange-traded funds, its first purchase in two months, helped restore confidence.

Other Asian markets have followed Wall Street’s lead to recoup some of the losses recorded since the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision last week, with the



Kospi Composite



up 0.7% and the S&P



ASX



100 up 1.5% in Sydney. The main European references were mixed.

These actions evolved on Tuesday:

GameStop stock (ticker: GME) gained 9.6% after the company said it raised $ 1.1 billion in shares. Shares fell 6.3% on Monday.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) stock gained 7.96% after Stifel upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold.

Splunk stock (SPLK) gained 11.25% after the company said private equity group Silver Lake would invest $ 1 billion in convertible bonds to help fund company goals.

Lincoln Electric (LECO) shares gained 0.88% after Oppenheimer improved shares to outperform Perform.

Plug Power (PLUG) stock rose 13.97% after reporting a loss of 12 cents per share, missing forecast of a loss of 8 cents per share on sales of $ 71.9 million, above expectations of $ 71.5 million.

Write to [email protected]