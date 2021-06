FTC reportedly set to investigate acquisition of Amazons MGM

Following the recent acquisition of MGM by Amazon, the deal would be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission, which means that Lina Khan, a longtime Amazon critic who recently became FTC chairman, will oversee the agreement. The procedure could indicate how Shell will handle antitrust cases against Amazon in the future. Quoting people familiar with the situation, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the FTC has requested oversight of the deal during interagency negotiations, particularly because it is currently overseeing the ongoing antitrust investigation. According to WSJ, the Justice Department and FTC have split antitrust investigations into tech giants Apple, Google and Facebook also being investigated, but the FTC has sought jurisdiction over Amazon-MGM. Either way, the deal would likely have come under scrutiny. Large acquisitions and mergers that may or may not lead to antitrust issues are generally examined as standard practice. Sworn as president last week, Khan said in a press release when she looked forward to working with my colleagues to protect the public from corporate abuse. Amazon acquired MGM last month in a merger that will benefit its streaming service Prime Video An FTC spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Amazon did not immediately return repeated requests for comment prior to the post. Amazon acquired MGM in May in a deal valued at nearly $ 9 billion. The acquisition allowed Amazon to reclaim tens of thousands of hours of entertainment, including much of James Bond’s intellectual property. At the time, Mike Hopkins, senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said in a statement that the value behind this deal is the treasure trove of intellectual property in the extensive catalog that we plan to reinvent and re-invent. develop with the talented team of MGM. Amazon does not charge any additional or separate fees for its streaming service. Like two-day shipping, free grocery delivery, and Amazon Music, the Amazon-branded streaming service is offered as part of the overall experience. However, it doesn’t have the shine of rivals like Disney + and Netflix, and its originals didn’t quite resonate the same way as WandaVision or Strange things to have. While the true value of the acquisition is still unclear, the deal secured Amazon the desperately needed IP. Amazon may not need subscribers to pay Prime Video, but it arguably needs them to care to continue making Prime subscriptions a competitive set of subscription-specific offers and services. .

