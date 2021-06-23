Partnership announced to improve patient health care while increasing workforce development

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Employment data shows labor shortages in skilled trades persist. However, Prisma Health executives are working with a medical technology company not only to train skilled workers, but also to improve patient outcomes.

On Tuesday, the leaders of Prisma Health and Siemens Healthineers announced that they were launching a joint artificial intelligence initiative called the “Intelligence Insights Center”.

“Siemens Healthineers and Prisma Health today announced a 10-year strategic relationship to help create better health for South Carolina. This valuable partnership is focused on innovation in healthcare, workforce development and improving healthcare for the patients and communities served by Prisma Health. Through this relationship, Siemens Healthineers and Prisma Health will deploy the latest generation of medical technology across all Prisma Health sites, collaborate to improve clinical service delivery, and form an Intelligence Insights Center with the goal of advancing healthcare.

We are delighted to announce this innovative long-term relationship aimed at improving quality and creating even more value for our patients, as well as supporting our excellent team members and physicians by providing them with the best care and service. possible for patients, said Mark OHalla, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prisma Health. Working together offers revolutionary opportunities to improve clinical care using the latest medical technologies, streamlining our processes and bringing new advancements in disease prevention, early diagnosis and treatment. This is especially important as we move more towards value-based healthcare, where a healthcare company like Prisma Health will partner more closely with members of our community to help them stay healthy. , instead of just looking after patients.

when they are sick. We will continue to make significant progress in this direction through this important strategic relationship.

Siemens Healthineers and Prisma Health are committed to advancing the health of patients and populations through innovations in clinical service delivery, clinical technology and advanced analytics that improve the affordability, accessibility and quality of healthcare. health care. In recognition of these common interests, the two organizations form the Intelligence Insights Center.

The main goal of the center is to further enable Prisma Health to leverage anonymized patient data through computerized algorithms, also known as artificial intelligence (AI), to enable physicians to make more clinical decisions. enlightened ultimately enabling faster and more accurate diagnostics and diagnostics. treatment plans as well as to help predict or prevent disease. Deploying innovative solutions in conjunction with related research initiatives aims to unlock new perspectives in patient care, while simultaneously measuring the value of diagnostic testing, care and treatment. A second initiative will assess the potential of computer-assisted workflow tools to increase healthcare best practices and reduce time-consuming operational tasks, allowing providers to spend more time in interactions with patients.

Both centers are functioning and new technologies will allow members of the Prisma Health team to increase their skills in an increasingly digitally sophisticated world.

By joining forces, Siemens Healthineers and Prisma Health will now have the ability to expand and improve the quality of health care offered to the community, said David Pacitti, president and director of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers. This valuable, long-term partnership with Prisma Health is our largest business in the United States and represents the collective power of our two organizations and our shared vision to improve patient care.

Working closely with physicians at Prisma Health, Siemens Healthineers will deploy the latest medical software and technological processes to continue to improve clinical outcomes and operational efficiency at Prisma Health. Together, the organizations will work to ensure that Prisma Health has access to the latest generation of medical equipment for the highest precision imaging for diagnostics and surgical care in its 21-county market area.

Through this strategic relationship, embark on other workforce development programs while continuing to invest in our team members and help them develop important new technical skills, OHalla added. We formed Prisma Health to create better health to improve quality, improve access, address health care affordability, reduce health disparities, promote health and offer new programs and services. This partnership is a great example of helping us deliver on this promise to our patients and communities and achieve our goal: To inspire health. Serve with compassion. Be the difference.