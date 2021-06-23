Double Listed Companies Israel’s Legal Responsibility for Reporting | Barnea Jaffa Lande & Co.

The Tel Aviv District Court (Department of Economics) recently issued a decision in the Ceragon Networks Ltd. case. The ruling states that double-listed companies may be exposed to legal action based on liability rules under Israeli law.

The decision, which approved a motion for certification of a class action lawsuit against Ceragon (a double-listed company during the relevant period), addressed the issue of releasing forecasts that were later found to be inaccurate. The company argued that there had only been minor deviations and that there was no precedent for imposing liability on a double-listed company because a “forecast” had not materialized. , given the approach of foreign law to forward-looking information law).

The legal question put to the court was whether the liability of a double-listed company (and its officers) to the holders of its securities in Israel for an act or omission alleged to constitute a misleading publication or a false declaration, arises from foreign law, similar to the reporting obligations imposed on it, or from Israeli law.

Legal situation before the decision

Prior to the Ceragon ruling, several key cases stipulated that the liability of double-listed companies for breach of disclosure and reporting obligations should be determined under the foreign law that applies to them and not under Israeli law. .

During their deliberations on this issue, the Israeli courts have considered the nature and objectives of the double listing agreement, prescribed in Chapter 3 of Israel’s Securities Law. The double listing agreement came into effect in 2000 amid the process of globalization and the growing number of Israeli tech companies looking to raise capital on stock exchanges in the United States and England. The purpose of the deal was to encourage Israeli companies listed abroad to also list on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, allowing leniency in the registration processes required by the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. . The Israeli legislature has also authorized the use of foreign law to avoid imposing an additional regulatory burden on companies, beyond the regulatory burden they already bear as a result of their registration abroad.

The position of the Israel Securities Authority, as reflected in a 2016 disclosure document in the case of VeriFone Holdings, Inc., was that civil lawsuits in Israel against double-listed companies due to erroneous details in their reports must be clarified in accordance with the liability rules of foreign law.

The implications of the decision

Despite previous case law, the decision in the Ceragon case clarifies that the application of liability rules under foreign law is not necessarily more lenient for Israeli double-listed companies. The court ruled that foreign law may in fact be stricter than Israeli law. In addition, the application of liability under foreign law increases procedural costs for all parties and raises complex legal questions falling under international jurisprudence.

In its ruling, the court said that while the lawmaker has sought to facilitate the listing of Israeli (and foreign) companies on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, it does not exclude the application of Israeli law if it does. This is a violation of the law by a dual listing company which presents itself in accordance with foreign law by virtue of the provisions of the dual listing regime.

Basically, the court’s interpretation applies the liability rules of Israeli law to dual-listed companies, as well as the liability rules applicable to them under foreign law. This position creates an anomaly. On the one hand, companies report in accordance with the reporting rules of foreign law (which are not the same as in Israeli law), but, on the other hand, they are also subject to the liability rules under Israeli law. .

One potential outcome of this position is that registration for trading in the Israeli capital market will become less attractive, which is the opposite of the legislator’s intention.

Certainly, from now on, Israeli or foreign companies listed on the stock exchange in the United States and England will think carefully before deciding to list on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

