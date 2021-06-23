Genting’s new Vegas complex is a $ 5.8 billion bet on the city’s return

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) – Genting Group opens its new resort Thursday, June 24, a US $ 4.3 billion (S $ 5.8 billion) extravaganza in Las Vegas and the biggest new property on the famous Strip of the city ​​for over a decade.

Resorts World Las Vegas has 3,500 hotel rooms, a 5,000-seat theater with Celine Dion in residence and a 100,000-square-foot LED screen on the side of a tower. There is a pop-up store selling clothes from the Kardashians’ closets and a sweatshop called the Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den.

“There is something here for everyone, basically a city within a city,” said Scott Sibella, a former MGM Resorts International executive who is currently president of the casino.

The new property is a boost for the US gaming capital, which was closed for three months last year due to the coronavirus, and where the number of visitors in April was still 27% lower than the same month in 2019 It’s also a big milestone for Genting, the Malaysian travel and entertainment giant, which has had mixed luck with some of its other US casino plans.

“When they wanted to get bold and big, they didn’t have a high success rate,” Macquarie Securities analyst Chad Beynon said of Genting’s US ambitions.

Getting to the opening this week was tough. Boyd Gaming began construction on the site – the former Stardust Resort at the north end of the Strip – in 2007. But the Great Recession and a glut of high-end properties prompted Las Vegas-based Boyd to shut down the half-built project. It was sold to Genting in 2013 for $ 350 million.

Genting originally envisioned a resort with a strong focus on Asian gamers. The company talked about living panda habitat and a replica of the Great Wall of China. Those plans were scrapped for a larger theme, more in line with other luxury resorts on the Strip.

Less gadgets

“The era of these themed properties, which peaked in the 1990s,” said Vitaly Umansky, analyst at Sanford C Bernstein. “You don’t need those gadgets in Las Vegas. That’s not where the market is anymore.”

But Resorts World will have all the attributes of modern Sin City excess, including a cavernous nightclub and boutique selling jeweled Judith Leiber handbags. There is a dedicated meeting area in the theater for photo ops with the artists.

The station’s marketing slogan, broadcast on billboards and social media, is “Stay Fabulous”. Opening festivities Thursday will include a parade of Rolls-Royce convertibles.

“We are delighted to be part of the return of trips to Las Vegas and the United States,” said Mr. Lim Keong Hui, deputy general manager of Genting and grandson of the founder of the company.

The company has partnered with Hilton Worldwide Holdings, which has three hotels hosted in the project, including the upscale Conrad; a namesake Hilton; and a new brand, Crockfords, which Genting already owns at a resort in Malaysia. Room rates start at US $ 149 per night, midweek. Smoking will only be permitted in the casino.

The property has five pools, including one with an evasive rim that offers Strip views for VIPs, and a kids’ swim area with flower-shaped sprinklers. The exterior is decorated with thousands of trees, some salvaged from the original Stardust Resort.

Some Asian elements remain. There is no fourth floor in hotels as that is an unlucky number in many Asian countries. And nightlife czar Andrew Li and Mr. Lim have scoured Southeast Asia looking for new restaurant concepts they could bring to the resort.

Among them is Goggle Man Char Kway Teow, the first American outpost of a popular Malaysian chef who wears glasses when frying shrimp and rice noodles in a very hot wok. It is part of a street food themed area right next to the casino.

“We are trying to find a chief who will wear protective glasses,” Mr. Li said.

Cashless Casino

The property will also include high-tech elements, including what is billed as the world’s first fully cashless casino. Customers who download the Resorts World app and fund their digital wallet can generate a QR code that can be scanned by dealers at blackjack tables, said Mr. Joseph Pappano, managing director of Sightline Payments, which provides part of the technology. Instead of room service, guests can ask Grubhub to deliver food to the resort’s 40 restaurants.

An ongoing connection to Mr. Elon Musk’s new Boringtunnel will transport guests in minutes to the newly renovated Las Vegas Convention Center across the boulevard. It might convince more people to stay there. The property’s location at the far end of the Strip means guests can’t walk from casino to casino as easily as they can in places operated by competitors such as MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment. .

The Genting Empire began in the 1960s with a resort town in the mountains above Kuala Lumpur and is now ruled by Mr. Lim Kok Thay, the founder’s 69-year-old son. It’s been trying to break into the U.S. market for years, including an effort to build a casino in downtown Miami that has been thwarted by state limits on gambling, and a $ 1.2 billion complex. dollars in New York’s Catskills area which opened in 2018 to disappointing traffic. .

Queens Circuit

Genting’s biggest success nationwide is a slot machine show at Aqueduct Racetrack in New York City, Queens. Mr. Lim has tried to get New York State to allow him to build a full-fledged casino complex there, but as of yet, such approval is still a long way off.

If Genting manages to get enough critical mass in the United States, it could sell shares in a U.S. subsidiary, similar to what the company has done with subsidiaries in Singapore and Malaysia, Umansky said of Bernstein.

“Genting wants to be a global games company,” he said. “This is their aspiration.”

A big hit in Las Vegas could also inspire other operators to build new resorts on the Strip after a decade of drought.

“This city is bouncing faster than anyone,” said Sibella. “Eventually everything will change that way and it will be the luxury side of the Strip.”