PRECIOUS – Gold gains after US Fed chief calms rate hike nervousness





(Redesign, add comments, update prices) June 23 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged to keep interest rates close to zero for a while, although gains were capped by a slight rise in the dollar as investors waited for more clarity on inflation. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $ 1,781.18 an ounce, at 4:20 am GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $ 1,781.30 an ounce. Despite Powell’s dovish comments, gold prices haven’t risen much, possibly because of lingering fear over the past week, said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management. Gold prices plunged 6% last week after the Fed adopted a hawkish tone and made projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes through 2023. Gold could be relatively in a limited market until we see a new update on inflation and employment data, Innes said. However, Powell on Tuesday reaffirmed the intention of central banks to encourage a broad and inclusive recovery in the labor market, and not to raise interest rates too quickly, based solely on fears of low inflation. come. Gold tends to appreciate based on expectations of lower interest rates, which reduces the opportunity cost of holding unproductive bullion. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields declined slightly after Powells testified in Congress. The dollar index rose 0.1% during the session against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. The increase in dot plot projections, showing two key rate hikes in 2023, has shifted gold markets toward the reduction schedule, Standard Chartered analysts said in a note. A reduction schedule is still uncertain but is under discussion, which poses a risk of a fall in the price of gold. Elsewhere, silver rose 0.8% to $ 25.95 an ounce, palladium rose 0.8% to $ 2,578.75. Platinum rose 0.4% to $ 1,083.01. Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

