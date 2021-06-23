47 million Americans to travel for Independence Day, second highest on record

By AAA // June 23, 2021

3.5 million people planning to fly, air travel volumes on Independence Day

ABOVE VIDEO: Travel continues to rebound after a year-long pandemic. AAA predicts that Independence Day travel volumes will be the second highest on record, approaching highs reached in 2019.



More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip on Independence Day (July 15). This is an increase of almost 40% from last year, but only 2.5% less than the 2019 holiday weekend.

Florida travel numbers are also rebounding from a year ago. Almost 2.6 million Floridians are expected to take a trip over the bank holiday weekend. This is the second record on record, and 36% more than the 2020 holiday period.

Travel is back this summer, as Americans look forward to continuing the vacations they’ve postponed for a year and a half, said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA The Auto Club Group. We have seen strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and early summer, and all indications are now pointing to a busy Independence Day.

While all modes of travel will experience increased demand on Independence Day, car travel continues to dominate this summer. Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, over 91% of vacation trips will be by car.

43.6 million Americans (2.4 million Floridians) are expected to travel to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019.

Road trips provide a feeling of freedom and more control over the length of your trip, said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA The Auto Club. Even higher gas prices are unlikely to deter Americans from the road trip that many have been waiting for more than a year. On the contrary, motorists are more likely to cut back on other expenses, such as accommodation and restaurant meals, to offset the higher cost of fuel.

Gas prices are the most expensive since 2014

The 2.4 million Floridians who are expected to travel by car are likely to find the most expensive Independence Day gas prices since 2014. In recent years, gas prices in Florida have averaged $ 2.11. (2020), $ 2.68 (2019), $ 2.73 (2018), $ 2.15 (2017), $ 2.23 (2016), $ 2.67 (2015) and $ 3.60 (2014 ) on independence day.

On Monday, June 21, gas prices in Florida averaged $ 2.94 per gallon. To check daily average gas prices, visit GasPrices.AAA.com.

AAA members can save on gasoline by joining the Fuel Rewards at Shell program. Save 30 cents per gallon on your first full tank at Shell when you register between July 1 and August 31, 2021. Register now at AAA.com/Shell.

Air travel takes off

With 3.5 million people planning to fly, air travel volumes on Independence Day will reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels and increase 164% from last year.

On average, air fares for the holiday season have fallen by 2% compared to the last Independence Day. The lowest average price per ticket is $ 175. That’s $ 4 less than last year and $ 13 less than the 2019 holiday weekend.

The return of the cruise

Another 620,000 Americans are expected to travel by other modes on Independence Day, an increase of over 72% from last year, but 83% less than in 2019. This includes travel by bus and by train, as well as the return of the cruise. Cruise lines have announced the resumption of limited departures from US ports from the end of June.

AAA is so excited to return from the cruise and our travelers are too, continued Haas.

AAA travel counselors have seen an increase in demand for cruises and cabins are filling up quickly. While cruise lines have made tremendous strides in ensuring the safety of their crew and passengers, traveler requirements can vary depending on who you are sailing with and where you want to go. This is also true for many facets of the journey at this time. For this reason, we strongly encourage travelers to work with a travel agent, who can help you stay informed and find the trip that’s right for you.

Best destinations and resources for planning your trip

AAA Travel booking data also indicates a strong recovery in summer travel. Orlando and Southern California theme parks, as well as destinations such as Denver, Las Vegas, and Seattle top the list of Independence Day destinations this year.

Best Travel Destinations for Independence Day:

Orlando, Florida

Anaheim, California

Denver, CO

Las Vegas, Nevada

Seattle, WA

Chicago, Illinois

New York, New York State

Atlanta, Georgia

Boston, Massachusetts

Kahului, Maui, HI

* Based on advance flight and tour reservations from AAA Travel, July 15, 2021

When planning a trip, refer to the new AAA Digital TourBook guides, now available for destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean at TourBook.AAA.com.

Available on smartphones, tablets or desktops, the new interactive guides feature detailed information on destinations, must-see attractions, sample itineraries, and more.

Long delays expected for drivers

INRIX, working with AAA, predicts that drivers will experience the worst traffic jams ahead of the holiday weekend, as commuters leave work early and mingle with holiday travelers, as well as the return trip on Monday noon. Major metropolitan areas in the United States could see nearly double the delays compared to typical commute times.

Travelers keen to hit the road this summer expected traffic volumes nationwide to increase by about 15% from normal this holiday weekend. Drivers around major metropolitan areas need to be prepared for much larger delays, says Bob Pishue, Transportation Analyst, INRIX. Knowing when and where congestion will develop can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon, as well as Monday noon.

The worst and best times to travel

Thursday 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. After 7:00 p.m.

Friday 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Before 12:00 p.m.

Saturday 11:00 a.m.-1: 00 p.m. After 2:00 p.m.

Sunday Free Flow expected

Monday 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Before 1:00 p.m.

Travelers: be prepared for higher prices

Travelers can expect to find higher prices for hotels and car rentals as demand increases. Mid-range hotel rates rose 32% to 35%, with average nightly rates ranging from $ 156 to $ 398 for AAA Two Diamond and AAA Three Diamond hotels, respectively.

Daily car rental rates have increased 86% from the last Independence Day, reaching $ 166. Consumers have experienced high costs and limited availability of rental cars in some markets, due to the chip shortage affecting automakers.

This production delay has exhibited a domino effect as car rental companies strive to increase their inventory of new vehicles in time to meet the increased demand for domestic road trips.

To meet the needs of today’s travelers, AAA is improving its Diamond inspections. Hotels that meet AAA standards for cleanliness, condition and new surface cleanliness tests will now be recognized as Inspected Clean and will be awarded a Diamond designation.

Before any hotel stay, call ahead to make sure your hotel is open and ask what precautions they take to protect guests.

