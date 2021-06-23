Strategic sale of IDBI Bank: the government launches a call for tenders to investment bankers and law firms





NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday issued a call for tenders to transaction advisers and law firms to assist in the strategic sale of IDBI Bank.

In May, the Cabinet gave its approval in principle to the strategic divestment of IDBI Bank as well as to the transfer of management control.

The central government and LIC together hold more than 94 percent of the capital of IDBI Bank. LIC, which currently controls management, owns 49.24 percent of the capital, while the government owns 45.48 percent. Non-promoter shareholding amounts to 5.29 percent.

The deadline for the submission of bids by the transaction adviser and legal advisers is July 13, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said.

“DIPAM on behalf of the Government of India (GoI) offers to engage a transaction advisor from reputable professional advisory firms / investment bankers / investment bankers / financial institutions / banks, to facilitate / assist DIPAM in the divestment process strategy of IDBI Bank Ltd. with the transfer of management control, until the completion of the transaction, ”he said in the tender document (RFP).

The Transaction Advisor would be required to advise and assist the government on the terms of divestment and timing; recommend the need for other intermediaries required for the sale / divestment process and also assist in the identification and selection of these with appropriate terms of reference.

The Transaction Advisor will also help with the preparation of all documents such as the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM), organize tours to arouse the interest of potential buyers and suggest measures to achieve optimum value.

The advisor would also support IDBI Bank in setting up an electronic data room and assist in the smooth running of the due diligence process.

In accordance with the eligibility criteria described in the call for tenders, bidders must have advised at least one strategic divestment transaction / strategic sale / merger and acquisition activities / private equity investment transaction of a size of Rs 5,000 crore or more during the period of April 2016 to March 2021.

The extent of the shareholding to be divested by central government and LIC will be decided at the time of structuring the transaction in consultation with the RBI, the government said earlier.

Insurance giant LIC acquired a majority stake in IDBI Bank in January 2019.

In her budget for 2021-2022, the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman had declared that the process of privatization of the IDBI bank would be completed during the current fiscal year.

The government aims to mop up Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the current budget from the sale of minority stakes and privatization.

Of the Rs 1.75 lakh crore, Rs 1 lakh crore is to come from the sale of the government’s stake in public sector banks and financial institutions, and Rs 75,000 crore via CPSE divestment receipts.







