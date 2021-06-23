Avelo Airlines Announces Ticket Distribution | Business

Avelo Airlines is offering 42 round-trip tickets from Grand Junction to Burbank, Calif., To recent graduates from western Colorado, the airline said on Tuesday.
Through the contest, 21 high school, college, university or technical school graduates will each win two tickets to Burbank in the Avelos Grads-on-the-Go contest.
Through the raffle, Avelo is offering more than 500 tickets in 12 communities to new graduates, according to a press release.
Winners will be selected on August 17 and the entry deadline is July 20, according to a press release.
Graduates can participate in the raffle at aveloair.com/grads, and can get a second entry by posting a photo of their graduation on Twitter or Instagram and tagging Avelo and using the #GradsOnTheGo and #AveloGradSweepstakes.
Hollywood Burbank Airport is located approximately a half-hour drive from downtown Los Angeles. The trip is due to be completed by the end of 2021.
Avelo Airlines operates out of the Hollywood Burbank Airport. The airline made its first flight to Grand Junction in May and specializes in low cost flights with destinations across the west to places like Pasco, Washington and Bozeman, Montana.
Colorado Mesa University President-elect John Marshall said Avelos service is important as CMU undergraduate enrollment by out-of-state students is increasing and so does having direct service from the Los Angeles area to Grand Junction will help attract students from Southern California.
These students tend to engage in CMU if they visit, Marshall said.
Marshall announced that CMU is launching a program that would reimburse families in Southern California for expenses incurred while visiting CMU if their students choose to attend college.
It’s a beautiful morning to celebrate this generous gift, School District 51 Foundation executive director Angela Christensen said at a press conference announcing the gift on Tuesday.
The giveaway will give seniors in District 51 the ability to travel, Christensen said, which is good considering the perseverance students have shown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This opportunity will go a long way in warming the souls of our hard-working seniors, said Christensen.
Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said she was happy to have Avelo at the airport and proud that Grand Junction is one of Avelos’ top 11 destinations as a company. Aerial.
This school year has been a tough one for students trying to stay academically engaged while often studying at a distance, Avelo CEO Andrew Levy said in a press release. The Grand Junction area is home to dozens of schools. We are inspired by the persistence of the 2021 class and we can’t imagine a better graduation gift than to help fuel their inspiration to travel and explore new places.
