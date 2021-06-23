Business
CEO Son Tells SoftBank Group Shareholders to Become “Visionary Capitalist”
SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday his company would become a “visionary capitalist” who would play a key role in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence and other innovations.
Speaking to investors online at a general meeting of shareholders, Son said SoftBank Group, which achieved record net profit for any Japanese company in the past fiscal year, will continue to take risks and invest. in promising startups that have not yet become profitable.
The screenshot shows the Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. Masayoshi Son attending a general meeting of shareholders online on June 23, 2021 (Kyodo)
“Are we a venture capitalist? If I say simply, we may be a gigantic venture capitalist. But that is too narrow a definition. We are a visionary capitalist,” Son told the shareholders meeting. .
“For investors, the important barometer is to make money. For capitalists, it is about building a future,” he said, noting that the world will see more innovations based on the IA.
Son said he believes AI will help redefine a wide range of industries spanning autonomous driving, healthcare and education.
“By sharing a vision with entrepreneurs, I would like to achieve a world free of road accidents through the use of autonomous driving and comprehensive education for all,” he said.
In recent years, SoftBank Group has evolved more into an investment firm of a telecommunications giant. It has invested in more than 260 companies through its funds such as the “Vision Fund”.
This change caused SoftBank Group’s earnings to be influenced by the performance of its investments, with Son claiming to have learned from past “embarrassing” investments that resulted in huge losses.
The general meeting of shareholders came after SoftBank Group reported net profit of 4.99 trillion yen ($ 46 billion) in the year to March, the highest on record for a Japanese company , supported by the strong recovery in global equity markets which pushed up the valuations of technology companies in which it has invested.
The figure represents a dramatic turnaround from a record net loss of $ 961.58 billion in fiscal 2019 due to a failed investment in We Co., the operator of U.S. shared workspace provider We Work. .
Son said his company should be valued based on its net asset value, which stood at around 26 trillion yen at the end of March.
At 63, Son is still ready to stay at the helm of the SoftBank group. A shareholder asked him if he had changed his plan to pass the baton to his successor before he turned 70.
“I said recently, as a line of defense, that there have been medical advancements and that I am full of motivation… and maybe I will remain CEO after 69 years,” Son said.
“Or I could nominate someone to be CEO and I would get myself deeply involved in management as chairman after 69 years,” Son said.
“I am always thinking of the best way to pass the baton because it is the most important subject. Around 69 years old, I would like to find my successor candidate and I must let the person gradually take over the management of the company. ,” he added.
Associated coverage:
SoftBank Group Reports Record Net Profit for Japanese Company in Fiscal Year 2020
Wealth of Japan’s Richest Rises Nearly 50% During Pandemic
SoftBank will sell the Arm chip company to Nvidia for $ 40 billion.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]