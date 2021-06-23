CEO Son Tells SoftBank Group Shareholders to Become “Visionary Capitalist”

SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday his company would become a “visionary capitalist” who would play a key role in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence and other innovations.

Speaking to investors online at a general meeting of shareholders, Son said SoftBank Group, which achieved record net profit for any Japanese company in the past fiscal year, will continue to take risks and invest. in promising startups that have not yet become profitable.

The screenshot shows the Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. Masayoshi Son attending a general meeting of shareholders online on June 23, 2021 (Kyodo)

“Are we a venture capitalist? If I say simply, we may be a gigantic venture capitalist. But that is too narrow a definition. We are a visionary capitalist,” Son told the shareholders meeting. .

“For investors, the important barometer is to make money. For capitalists, it is about building a future,” he said, noting that the world will see more innovations based on the IA.

Son said he believes AI will help redefine a wide range of industries spanning autonomous driving, healthcare and education.

“By sharing a vision with entrepreneurs, I would like to achieve a world free of road accidents through the use of autonomous driving and comprehensive education for all,” he said.

In recent years, SoftBank Group has evolved more into an investment firm of a telecommunications giant. It has invested in more than 260 companies through its funds such as the “Vision Fund”.

This change caused SoftBank Group’s earnings to be influenced by the performance of its investments, with Son claiming to have learned from past “embarrassing” investments that resulted in huge losses.

The general meeting of shareholders came after SoftBank Group reported net profit of 4.99 trillion yen ($ 46 billion) in the year to March, the highest on record for a Japanese company , supported by the strong recovery in global equity markets which pushed up the valuations of technology companies in which it has invested.

The figure represents a dramatic turnaround from a record net loss of $ 961.58 billion in fiscal 2019 due to a failed investment in We Co., the operator of U.S. shared workspace provider We Work. .

Son said his company should be valued based on its net asset value, which stood at around 26 trillion yen at the end of March.

At 63, Son is still ready to stay at the helm of the SoftBank group. A shareholder asked him if he had changed his plan to pass the baton to his successor before he turned 70.

“I said recently, as a line of defense, that there have been medical advancements and that I am full of motivation… and maybe I will remain CEO after 69 years,” Son said.

“Or I could nominate someone to be CEO and I would get myself deeply involved in management as chairman after 69 years,” Son said.

“I am always thinking of the best way to pass the baton because it is the most important subject. Around 69 years old, I would like to find my successor candidate and I must let the person gradually take over the management of the company. ,” he added.

Associated coverage:

SoftBank Group Reports Record Net Profit for Japanese Company in Fiscal Year 2020

Wealth of Japan’s Richest Rises Nearly 50% During Pandemic

SoftBank will sell the Arm chip company to Nvidia for $ 40 billion.