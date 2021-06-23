Ecobank Transnational Incorporated officially opens market on the London Stock Exchange after successfully listing its $ 350 million sustainability bond on the LSE





Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Lom-based Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com), was hosted today by the London Stock Exchange for a virtual market opening ceremony to celebrate the successful listing of the level sustainability ratings 2 on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) main market. These are the very first Level 2 sustainability ratings issued by a financial institution in Sub-Saharan Africa. This Tier 2 issue is the first to have a Basel III– 10NC5 compliant structure outside South Africa in 144A / RegS format and is now listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The bond, which matures in June 2031, has a call option in June 2026 and was issued at a coupon of 8.75% with interest payable semi-annually in arrears. An equivalent amount of the net proceeds of the Notes will be used by ETI to finance or refinance new or existing eligible assets as described in ETISustainable finance framework, available at https://bit.ly/3j4xrlb where DNV issued a second party opinion. Investor interest in this second Eurobond issue was global, particularly in the UK, the US, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa, achieving an oversubscribed order book of 3.6 times, from over US $ 1.3 billion at its peak. Ade Ayeyemi, Managing Director of the ETI, said: The strong global interest in our issue reflects investor confidence in Ecobanks’ strategy and our commitment to sustainable financing. We thank the LSE for accommodation ETI today and look forward to creating value for all of our stakeholders. . The lead managers and associated bookkeepers in the transaction were Citi, Mashreq, Renaissance Capital and Standard Chartered Bank. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ecobank. Media contact:

Adenike laoye

Group manager, corporate communications / chief of staff of the group’s general manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +228 22 21 03 03 About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI or The Group):

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs more than 14,000 people and serves approximately 29 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors in 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, United Kingdom and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full range of banking products, services and solutions, including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trading, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra and the Regional Stock Exchange in Abidjan. For more information, please visit www.Ecobank.com

