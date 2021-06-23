Irish government to start phasing out Bank of Ireland holding





General view of a branch of the Bank of Ireland in Dublin, Ireland, March 1, 2021. REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne / Files

The trading plan will become operational in the coming days

Government says it will not sell below an undisclosed price

No impending government plans to sell AIB and PTSB shares DUBLIN, June 23 (Reuters) – The Irish government will start selling part of its 13.9% stake in Bank of Ireland (BIRG.I) over the next six months, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Wednesday, marking the state’s first sale of any banking stock since 2017. Ireland injected 64 billion euros ($ 76.3 billion), or nearly 40% of its annual economic output, into its banks ten years ago, after a real estate crash left its banking sector now predominantly public, requiring the largest bailout for the state in the euro zone. Bank of Ireland was the only lender to avoid majority state ownership, and the government has already recovered more than the € 4.7 billion it originally invested in the bank. Donohoe said the announcement marked the start of a phased exit from the country’s largest bank in terms of assets. Citigroup has been appointed to manage the sale and tasked with targeting up to, but not more than, 15% of the bank’s total total transaction volume expected to be sold over the life of the business plan, the Irish Department of Finance said. The state’s shareholding is worth nearly 700 million euros and will not be sold below a certain undisclosed price per share which will be monitored, the ministry said. Bank of Ireland shares were down 4.5% to 4.3 euros at 07:35 GMT. Shares have risen 31% so far this year, but 45% lower than they were in 2018, before a European-wide collapse in bank stocks. The government’s business plan will become operational in the coming days and can be renewed at the minister’s discretion after six months. The UK government sold its remaining 24.9% stake in Lloyds Bank from 2014 to 2016 in a similar process. Ireland last recovered some of the taxpayer funds invested in its lenders when it reduced its stake in Allied Irish Banks (AIB) (AIBG.I) to 71%, from 99.9% with an IPO listed on the stock exchange in 2017. It also owns 75% of the smallest permanent mortgage bank tsb (IL0A.I). Of the 29.4 billion euros invested in banks still in operation, 19.2 billion were recovered for sales, investment income and liability guarantee commissions. The remaining participations are currently valued at 5.3 billion euros. Donohoe said there are no imminent plans to sell shares of other lenders. ($ 1 = € 0.8384) Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Heavens Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

