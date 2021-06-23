Senate Passes Kennedy Bill to Strengthen Protection of the Americas Against Fraudulent Foreign Companies – Press Releases





WASHINGTON – The Senate today passed the Accelerated Foreign Corporate Liability Act owned by Senator John Kennedy (R-La.). The bill would increase the liability of Chinese companies that refuse to submit to US financial supervision and close a loophole that Chinese companies are using to avoid such supervision. “When foreign companies flout US security laws, they put Americans’ retirement plans and savings at risk. China is committed to exploiting US investors, so we need more accountability for foreign companies using US capital, and we need it now. I am happy to see the Senate take a giant leap today by voting to give the SEC the ability to expel fraudulent Chinese companies from US stock exchanges more quickly. I hope the House will send this common sense bill to the President’s office before foreign companies defraud more workers and families here at home, ” Kennedy said. Last December, President Trump enacted the Kennedy’s Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which prohibits foreign companies from listing their securities on any of the US stock exchanges if the company did not comply with Public Company Accounting Oversight audits. Board (PCAOB) for three years. in a row. The law protects the interests of diligent American investors by ensuring that foreign companies listed in America are subject to the same independent audit requirements that apply to their competitors in America and other countries. The Accelerating Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act would put additional pressure on China by requiring foreign companies to comply with PCAOB audits within two consecutive years instead of three. This would help remove fraudulent and non-compliant companies from U.S. stock exchanges more quickly. The bill would also apply the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act to Chinese companies that use audit firms in Taiwan or Singapore and do not comply with PCAOB inspections due to Chinese law. “The ASA commends the Senate for meeting once again and unanimously passing common sense legislation to protect the American people and end the exploitation by Communist China of our markets of capital. We thank Senator Kennedy for his leadership in accelerating a timetable that now forces Chinese companies to comply much faster with our audit and regulatory requirements, and we urge the House to move this project quickly. of law on the office of the president. A two-party Washington is finally realizing the Chinese threat, and it’s time for Wall Street to do the same. US stock exchanges must ensure that US investor money is not used to fund gross human rights violations and the Beijing genocide by immediately halting Chinese companies’ IPOs and removing every Chinese company from their stock exchange until these companies can prove that they are NOT controlled by the CCP. said Chris Iacovella, CEO of the American Securities Association. Background: Congress created the PCAOB to inspect audits of public companies, ensuring that the information companies provide to the public is accurate, independent, and trustworthy. Currently, the Chinese Communist government refuses to allow the PCAOB to inspect audits of companies registered in China and Hong Kong. These companies pose a significant risk to U.S. investors, as nearly 11% of all securities class actions in 2011 were brought against Chinese-owned companies accused of misrepresenting financial documents. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, 224 companies listed in the United States are located in countries where there are barriers to PCAOB inspections. These companies have a combined market capitalization of over $ 1.8 trillion. Over the past 10 years, the number of Chinese companies listed on the US stock exchanges has increased significantly, as these companies take advantage of the capital available in America. The text of the law on the acceleration of the liability of foreign holding companies is available here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos